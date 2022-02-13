Skip to main content

Former national-title-winning QB Padron returns to Mary Hardin-Baylor as OC

Padron has coached at Bowling Green, been a prep head coach

NCAA Division III powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor has its next offensive coordinator.

Andy Padron is set to run the Cru offense, the school announced Saturday.

A former co-offensive coordinator at Bowling Green, Padron most recently had served as head coach at DeSoto High School (Texas) where he led the program to consecutive state quarterfinals appearances.

Padron starred at quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor in the early 2000s, helping the Cru to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division III national championship in 2004. 

