Skip to main content

Sources: Hampden-Sydney poised to add former VMI stalwart Tom Clark in top defensive post

Clark is a former FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator of the Year finalist

A pair of old coaching friends are reuniting on the same staff, and it’s likewise an opportunity to continue the improving trajectory of a longstanding NCAA Division III program.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia is bringing aboard Tom Clark as associate head coach in charge of the Tigers’ defense.

For Clark, it’s a move that not only brings him back together with head coach Marty Favret but also gets him back on the field in college coaching. Clark, who previously worked with Favret in the 1990s at Catholic University, where the duo engineered a staggering 50-10 run that included a trio of NCAA DIII Playoffs appearances.

Most recently, Clark had been the long-running defensive coordinator at Virginia Military Institute for veteran Keydets head coach Scott Wachenheim. Clark, who helped lead the Keydets to the 2021 Southern Conference spring football championship, was a FootballScoop FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year finalist for his work in helping lead VMI to its record-breaking, SoCon-championship and FCS Playoffs season.

Clark had resigned from VMI last month to get closer to family, and was recently replaced in the Keydets program by Nick Reveiz as VMI’s defensive play-caller.

Hampden-Sydney has been on a marked uptick under Favret in recent years, having compiled a 9-6 ledger across the Tigers’ past two campaigns – a mark that includes the 4-1 effort the group had during the truncated 2021 spring campaign.

You May Like

Deion Sanders Jackson

Deion Sanders sounds off on HBCU scheduling, asks "Where did the money go" from Fortune 500 companies

Coach Prime again spoke candidly about issues he has prioritized at Jackson State

By John Brice11 hours ago
Penn State fans

Sources: Penn State, James Franklin adding former CFL scout, Chicago Bears intern to staff

Rashad Rich is expected to fill a key role in the Nittany Lions' recruiting operations

By John Brice13 hours ago
Baylor

Baylor is the hottest athletics department in the country right now

The Bears are the reigning Big 12 champions in football, men's basketball and women's basketball, a feat matched four other times across more than four decades.

By Zach Barnett16 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher explains why he and his staff ranked their entire roster after each workout

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M rolled out a jersey hierarchy to provide players with instant feedback after each workout about where they stand on all the intangibles.

By Doug Samuels18 hours ago
limestone

NCAA D-II programs tabs recent Chicago Bears assistant for head coaching position

Limestone College has named Mike Flurrey its new head coach

By John Brice18 hours ago
Kirk Herbstreit

Report: Kirk Herbstreit to join Amazon, remain with ESPN

In adding the NFL Thursday night game to his extensive Saturday duties, Kirk Herbstreit would attempt the most ambitious schedule in sports TV history.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Louisville

Sources: Louisville, Scott Satterfield seeking to add Georgia State O.C. to Cardinals' staff

Josh Stepp has been a key part of the Panthers' success the past five years

By John BriceMar 6, 2022
hue

Grambling, Hue Jackson tab John Simon as Tigers' offensive coordinator

Simon is Grambling's third OC since Jackson took over two months ago

By John BriceMar 5, 2022