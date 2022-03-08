Sources: Hampden-Sydney poised to add former VMI stalwart Tom Clark in top defensive post

A pair of old coaching friends are reuniting on the same staff, and it’s likewise an opportunity to continue the improving trajectory of a longstanding NCAA Division III program.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia is bringing aboard Tom Clark as associate head coach in charge of the Tigers’ defense.

For Clark, it’s a move that not only brings him back together with head coach Marty Favret but also gets him back on the field in college coaching. Clark, who previously worked with Favret in the 1990s at Catholic University, where the duo engineered a staggering 50-10 run that included a trio of NCAA DIII Playoffs appearances.

Most recently, Clark had been the long-running defensive coordinator at Virginia Military Institute for veteran Keydets head coach Scott Wachenheim. Clark, who helped lead the Keydets to the 2021 Southern Conference spring football championship, was a FootballScoop FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year finalist for his work in helping lead VMI to its record-breaking, SoCon-championship and FCS Playoffs season.

Clark had resigned from VMI last month to get closer to family, and was recently replaced in the Keydets program by Nick Reveiz as VMI’s defensive play-caller.

Hampden-Sydney has been on a marked uptick under Favret in recent years, having compiled a 9-6 ledger across the Tigers’ past two campaigns – a mark that includes the 4-1 effort the group had during the truncated 2021 spring campaign.