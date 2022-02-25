Sources: Nevada set to tab former star player as offensive line coach, makes analyst hire as well

University of Nevada head coach Ken Wilson is turning to the past to pave his path into the future.

Wilson, named the replacement for the departed Jay Norvell in late December, is poised to name former Wolfpack standout-player Jeff Nady as offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop.

In a corresponding move, Nick Yaver is going to become the senior offensive analyst for Nevada, per sources.

Nady had starred for the Wolfpack a decade ago, when he earned team-captain and all-conference status and embarked on a brief professional career that spanned both the NFL and Arena Football.

He has spent the past four seasons at Nevada in a variety of graduate assistant roles that worked with offensive linemen and various other groups.

A former University of Oregon staffer, Yaver had worked in a personnel position for Nevada before he was tabbed to be elevated into the senior analyst role, sources told FootballScoop.

Nevada opens its 2022 season Aug. 27 at New Mexico State, hosts a pair of non-conference home games and then travels to Big Ten powerhouse Iowa Sept. 17.