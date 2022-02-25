Skip to main content

Sources: Nevada set to tab former star player as offensive line coach, makes analyst hire as well

First-year coach Ken Wilson is making key moves for his initial Wolfpack team

University of Nevada head coach Ken Wilson is turning to the past to pave his path into the future.

Wilson, named the replacement for the departed Jay Norvell in late December, is poised to name former Wolfpack standout-player Jeff Nady as offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop.

In a corresponding move, Nick Yaver is going to become the senior offensive analyst for Nevada, per sources.

Nady had starred for the Wolfpack a decade ago, when he earned team-captain and all-conference status and embarked on a brief professional career that spanned both the NFL and Arena Football.

He has spent the past four seasons at Nevada in a variety of graduate assistant roles that worked with offensive linemen and various other groups.

A former University of Oregon staffer, Yaver had worked in a personnel position for Nevada before he was tabbed to be elevated into the senior analyst role, sources told FootballScoop.

Nevada opens its 2022 season Aug. 27 at New Mexico State, hosts a pair of non-conference home games and then travels to Big Ten powerhouse Iowa Sept. 17.

You May Like

king

Sources: Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith hiring special teams assistant away from UNC

Smith is entering his second season atop the Falcons' helm

By John Brice
1 hour ago
Hawaii

Timmy Chang, Hawaii continue building staff with addition of new defensive line coach

Chang is snagging Eastern Washington's DC and associate head coach

By John Brice
3 hours ago
Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops, Kentucky find new coordinator from NFL's 49ers

Liam Coen recently left the Wildcats to return to the NFL

By John Brice
5 hours ago
Neal LaHue

Texas Lutheran brings successful coordinator back as head coach

Neal LaHue spent two successful seasons as the offensive coordinator at TLU, and now returns to Seguin to run the whole program.

By Zach Barnett
7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 8.48.03 AM

Sources: Wisconsin-Oshkosh on verge of hiring Whitewater OC Peter Jennings

Jennings throughout his career has directed numerous high-scoring offenses

By John Brice
8 hours ago
Todd Grantham

Sources: Todd Grantham considering offer to join Nick Saban's staff

By John Brice
22 hours ago
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Sources: Biagi headed to join Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss staff

Biagi has risen to acclaim as one of the top teams' coaches in college football

By John Brice
23 hours ago
Fred-McNair_courtesy-Alcorn-Athletics_web_t670

Alcorn's McNair makes multiple key staff moves, eyes next level for HBCUs in pros

The Braves' veteran head man is praising Patrick Mahomes working at the HBCU Legacy Bowl and building back Alcorn, not rolling over for Coach Prime and Jackson State

By John Brice
Feb 24, 2022