Sources: Briles intends to resign from Hue Jackson's Grambling staff

First, the move slowly was made official.

Then, the blowback began in earnest.

Now, Art Briles no longer is the new offensive coordinator of Grambling State University football for first-year head coach Hue Jackson.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop that Briles submitted his resignation, cleared out his office at the Tigers’ facility and left his position as Jackson’s centerpiece hire – all before coaching a single practice but after having worked in the building for a couple of weeks before the school confirmed late last week that it had hired the former Baylor University head coach.

Monday, prior to Briles’s resignation, Jackson issued a statement via his charitable arm, The Hue Jackson Foundation that outlined why he believed Briles deserved a chance to return to college coaching after six years in exile after Briles was fired at Baylor amid a sexual assault scandal and Title IX investigation.

Jackson said that Briles’ hiring was due to these key elements:

“Forgiveness: We believe that all are deserving of forgiveness and without it, healing can’t begin.”

“Redemption: Redemption follows forgiveness. Going from surviving an experience into thriving from new experiences require(s) a restoration of faith and opportunity for improvement.”

“Enlightenment: It is our own experiences that give us the wisdom to teach others how to live in a world of respect and honor.”

The letter then added that We will continue to support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustice and we will continue to provide equal opportunity for healing for everyone.”

However, while Jackson appeared poised to dig in and defend his decision to bring aboard Briles, Grambling State leaders quickly distanced themselves from the contents of the letter from the Hue Jackson Foundation, and state leaders spoke on record about legal obstacles Briles still would have needed to clear in order to have his employment contract ratified.

Now, Briles has again been forced to exit a job before it ever really got started – a similar situation unfolded at Southern Miss three years ago when that program had interest in adding Briles – and Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach who was a longtime coordinator as well as a head coach in the NFL, again needs a new play-caller for his first Tigers’ offense.