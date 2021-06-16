NCAA investigating Arizona State for possible recruiting violations

The program allegedly hosted recruits during the 15-month COVID dead period, among other possible violations

The NCAA is investigating Arizona State for allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

The Athletic first reported the story on Wednesday morning. Arizona State has confirmed the investigation to the site and to ESPN.

“ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program,” Arizona State vice president of media relations and strategic communications Katie Paquet said in a statement to The Athletic. “In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”

It's not known how many recruits allegedly visited the school during the dead period, nor when they visited.

The NCAA shut down in-person recruiting in March of 2020 and kept the dead period in place until June 1, the longest such period in the history of recruiting.

While dead period visits are the top-line issue at hand, they are not the only thing the NCAA is investigating. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura tweeted that Arizona State has committed violations "in just the last week."

Beyond the obvious concern of the NCAA sniffing around the program, the far-reaching concern for Arizona State has to be if Herm Edwards and Antonio Pierce will be personally implicated in any potential violations.

Pierce, a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler in his 9-year NFL career, is ASU's associate head coach, defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Edwards has stated on multiple occasions his preference for Pierce to take over for him has the Sun Devils head coach upon his retirement. (Edwards is 67.)

If Pierce is found to have orchestrated these visits or implicated in any other violations, that would complicate the plan of succession in Tempe, to stay the least.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.