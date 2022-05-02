Skip to main content

NCAA penalizes Scott Frost, Nebraska football

The Cornhuskers are also being fined by the NCAA for violations

The 2022 football season widely is viewed as a make-of-break year for University of Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

Now Frost's task will be a bit more difficult, thanks to penalties handed down from the NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions.

Monday, college athletics' governing body announced a batch of penalties for both Frost and the Cornhuskers' program. The sanctions stemmed from a probe into Nebraska football that examined "countable coaches" and also said "the head coach violated head coach responsibility rules."

Among those penalties aimed directly at Frost:

"A one-year show-cause order for the head coach (Frost)"

"A five-day suspension from all coaching duties (for the head coach) during the championship segment of the 2022 football season"

Additionally, Nebraska has incurred a $10,000 fine and an extension of the program's probationary period through April 2023.

Nebraska also had to work with a full-time assistant removed from practice for two days of spring football, which concluded late last month.

Finally, all Cornhuskers' non-coaching staff members -- analysts, quality control and similar personnel -- must be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the upcoming season.

