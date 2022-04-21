Skip to main content

NCAA approves tweak to targeting rule

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a fail-safe option to catch egregious targeting calls, but critics are still likely to be frustrated by the rule.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved a tweak to the targeting process that should eliminate gross miscarriages of punishment moving forward.

First proposed last month, second-half targeting fouls can now be subject to appeal -- assuming the game in question has instant replay capabilities. 

"If it is obvious that a player was incorrectly penalized for targeting, the call would be overturned and the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game," the statement read.

Of course, the NCAA has already implemented a system in which any targeting foul must be confirmed by replay, meaning the on-field official and the replay official must agree a play in question constituted targeting. Overturning such a call would require the NCAA to overrule both officials' opinions after the fact. 

Still, targeting is a foul where the same action can result in drastically different consequences. A targeting foul on the final play of the first half would require the offender to miss half a game, whereas the exact same action on the first play of the second half would bar the player from competition for essentially one full game, minus one play.

Sports Illustrated found that the risk of concussions were higher on targeting plays even when the foul was overturned upon review, meaning the Powers That Be will never get rid of the targeting foul and its instant-disqualification penalty. Many in and out of the game have called for a red card/yellow card solution; the Panel's move Thursday is likely the closest we'll ever get to that. 

Also, the Panel implemented a report-and-review system for teams suspected of faking injuries to force a stoppage in play. Schools and conferences can report instances to the NCAA's national officiating office, who would then review the situation and recommend action to the conference office. Such a system requires conferences to punish their own members, rather than hand it off to a national office. Injury fakers are surely shaken to the core by such a system.

"It is very difficult to legislate ethics, particularly when an injury timeout is being used to gain an advantage," David Shaw said last month. "The small number of teams that seem to use these tactics should be addressed directly."

Finally, the Panel approved the so-called Kenny Pickett rule, outlawing fake slides by quarterbacks. The former Pitt quarterback pulled off the move in last December's ACC Championship, a one-time-only affair. 

Officials are now instructed to blow the play dead at the moment the ball-carrier even begins motioning toward a slide. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
NCAAtargeting

You May Like

Jeff Traylor GJ Kinne

The ties that bind San Antonio's two head coaches

Before they were head coaches at UTSA and Incarnate Word, Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne were a controversial head coach-QB duo at an East Texas high school.

By Zach Barnett49 minutes ago
shepp

Former Minnesota offensive assistant for P.J. Fleck, longtime FCS coordinator taking over Stetson's offense

Sheppard has sparked some of the most notable offensive turnarounds in the nation across three different stops

By John Brice19 hours ago
Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley pens piece explaining his decision behind leaving Oklahoma for USC

Lincoln Riley writes an article for The Player's Tribune where he tries to explain his decision to leave Oklahoma for USC.

By Doug Samuels21 hours ago
Tim Cramsey Memphis

The difference between practice mistakes and practice problems

New Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey explains when mistakes become problems in practice.

By Doug Samuels23 hours ago
Findlay

Sources: With head coach joining Ohio State support staff, Findlay to promote from within

Head coach Rob Keys will join the Ohio State staff, and Kory Allen is expected to take the head coaching job

By Zach BarnettApr 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 12.14.25 PM

SMU recruiting goes full circle, in a gold Trans Am

Four decades after Eric Dickerson's infamous car played a part in killing SMU football, the Mustangs are now using a gold Trans Am to recruit.

By Zach BarnettApr 19, 2022
CJ Hamilton KS

One of the most successful high school coaches in the country has decided to retire

CJ Hamilton, the winningest head coach in the state of Kansas, has decided to call it a career after 447 wins, 18 state title trips and eight state titles.

By Doug SamuelsApr 19, 2022
Brian Kelly LSU

Brian Kelly shares why "organizational health" has been a main tenet of each staff he builds

Kelly has turned around a number of programs, and he points to his focus on organizational health as a reason why.

By Doug SamuelsApr 19, 2022