NCAA president's huge salary, extensive legal fees part of organization's massive expenses

The NCAA paid its president, Mark Emmert, nearly $3 million in salary for the Sept. 2019-Aug. 2020 year -- despite a pandemic. It also shelled out more in legal fees than all the operating expenses of 171 of its 227 top NCAA Division I members.
Author:
Publish date:

The NCAA paid its president nearly $3 million and separately plunked down some $500,000 in lobbying costs as part of the almost $68 million the organization spent on legal fees, public tax records revealed on Monday.

President Mark Emmert, who 10 years ago made $1.7 million in salary, saw his compensation package climb to $2.9 million for the organization's fiscal year that unfolded from Sept. 1, 2019, through August 31, 2020.

The half-million in lobbying costs – much of that expense connected to the United States Supreme Court case of Alston et. al vs. the NCAA – is perhaps a particularly staggering figure considering the nation's top court ruled unanimously against the NCAA for its longstanding, suppressive amateurism rules that were found to be in violation of Sherman anti-trust laws.

Additionally, the figures come to light on the heels of the NCAA's sweeping new Name, Image & Likeness legislation that just this month began to allow student-athletes the opportunity to profit from their personal brands and likenesses.

For context: only one known marketing deal for an NCAA student-athlete is worth more than the association's legal influencing fees.

The reported $2 million pact that Tennessee State basketball guard Hercy Miller – son of rap icon Percy “Master P” Miller – recently obtained thus far is the only publicly known payday greater than what the NCAA spent in its attempts to influence legislators, per its most recent tax filing.

The data was revealed after USA Today filed an open records request with the organization to examine the NCAA's most recent federal tax return.

Consider: the NCAA's $67.7 million in legal fees, per USA Today's reporting, is more than the total operating expenses during the 2018-19 athletics year for 171 of the NCAA's 227 member institutions.

From No. 1 Texas to No. 55 Central Florida, each athletics department in the '18-19 year, per public data, operated with at least $67.9 million in expenses; all the rest, including notable programs such as the Air Force Academy, Boise State, Cincinnati and UNLV, among others had total operating expenses for their entire athletics departments that rang up less at the cash register than the NCAA's spending on legal fees.

The NCAA tax filings reflected $67.7 million in legal fees, half of which was earmarked for its defense efforts in the Alston vs. NCAA loss.

Per Owler.com, the NCAA has approximately 720 employees and revenues in excess of $1.1 billion. That figure is some $250 million more than the reported revenues for Major League Soccer, per the site, and also more than half the $2 billion of NASCAR.

You May Like

Peyton Manning

Peyton, Eli Manning joining Monday Night Football (sort of)

After years of courting the broadcasting industry's white whale, ESPN has landed Peyton Manning to call MNF games on a part-time, informal basis.

Jack Swarbrick

ND's Swarbrick says CFP expansion “very” important; “College football needs more marquee games”

Veteran college administrator Jack Swarbrick, head of Notre Dame athletics for 13 years, says college football must widen its championship path & also must address scheduling problems.

Greg Sankey

Pushing vaccines, SEC Commissioner says teams with COVID issues may face forfeits

Kicking off the Southeastern Conference's annual media days, Greg Sankey says forfeits, not rescheduled games, could become the policy for the 2021 football season.

Madison Welcome

A bowl game is coming to Madison, Wisconsin this fall

Madison, Wisconsin will finally be the home to a bowl game, but much to the chagrin of midwesterners, this one isn't going to have the chance to feature a team from a warm-weather climate like Florida, Texas, or Georgia.

Tajh Boyd

Former Tiger great Tajh Boyd joining Clemson coaching staff

The first of Clemson's great modern-day quarterbacks is coming back to campus

Clark Lea

With training camp approaching, Clark Lea still isn't letting his Vanderbilt players wear numbers

The Commodores are set to enter fall camp with a number-free roster.

Credit: USA Today

Mario Cristobal and Oregon are adding a veteran coordinator to the staff

Jimmy Brumbaugh is joining Mario Cristobal's Ducks staff after recent stops as an assistant and coordinator in the SEC, PAC-12 and Big Ten.

kirby wilson

Report: Veteran Raiders' assistant is retiring

Kirby Wilson has coached four of the top 15 all-time rushing leaders in NFL history and worked with myriad others. After decades in coaching, he's retiring.