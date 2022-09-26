Skip to main content

NCAA reportedly considering re-starting clock after incomplete passes

An increase in pass plays has correlated to an increase in game length.

The typical FBS game is taking three hours and 22 minutes to complete, a 4-minute increase from 2017. 

According to a report from Seth Emerson of The Athletic, NCAA officials have pinpointed the cause of ever-lengthening games, and it's not replay or TV timeouts. 

Officials believe an increase in pass plays is what is stretching games longer and longer, and so a proposed solution would be to treat incomplete passes like plays where the ball runs out of bounds -- the clock stops only until the ball is set for play, at which point it runs again, except for in the final two minutes of the first half and the final five minutes of the game. 

However, the numbers cited in the article point to a different solution. 

Teams are passing more because they're getting better at it. The typical FBS game includes 23.9 incompletions per game, compared to 27.9 twenty years ago. (Rushes per game are down to 74.6, down from 79 in 2002.)

The median FBS offense is completing 63 percent of its passes so far this season, compared to 58.3 percent in 2009 (the earliest date on record in the CFBStats database.) 

As such, first downs are at an all-time high: 43.4 per game, compared to 40.9 in 2012 and 39.5 in 2002.

The obvious solution seems to be to adopt NFL-style game management rules, a limited number of replay stoppages and a rolling clock after first downs. 

Yet Steve Shaw, the NCAA's coordinator of officials, doesn't seem interested in either option. 

NCAA data says replay only adds four minutes per game, and the quote below indicates, if left up to Shaw, the NCAA would sooner re-start the clock after incompletions than first downs -- even though there are 20 more first downs than incompletions per game.

“Even though you think, ‘Man you’d save 10 seconds every first down,’ you really probably won’t,” Shaw told The Athletic. “That probably won’t have as big an impact as re-starting it after incompletions.”

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 9.35.03 AM

Facing a forfeit, two unlikely participants stepped up so their high school could play

A small Oklahoma high school was home to a courageous act from two senior ladies that ensured their classmates wouldn't have to forfeit.

By Doug Samuels
deion shades

Georgia Tech coaching candidates should include Deion Sanders, Charles Huff, several other high-profile coaching candidates

The Georgia Tech job is viewed by many industry insiders and coaches as a prime position

By John Brice
Geoff Collins

Report: Geoff Collins has been let go at Georgia Tech

Collins went 10-28 in three seasons and change on the job.

By Doug Samuels
vols celebration

FootballScoop's Weekend Rewind: Working through college football's best weekend yet

Upsets, break-through wins, journeyman quarterbacks, trouble for 'The U,' and more

By John Brice
Nuggets

Nuggets: Recapping the biggest games from the college football schedule

The day began and ended, as so many do, with big victories by Kansas schools. Also: Clemson just keeps winning, James Madison accesses Boone magic, and the wild A&M-Arkansas game.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2780

WATCH: MTSU throws 98-yard TD pass to go up 3 touchdowns on Mario Cristobal, Miami

The Blue Raiders entered the game as 25.5-point underdogs

By John Brice
Credit: Boise State athletics

Boise State makes a change at coordinator

Tim Plough is out as offensive coordinator and a familiar face to Boise State fans will replace him.

By Doug Samuels
Mike Leach Miss State

Mississippi State's Mike Leach says Texas Longhorns' recruiting costs ... sound like bull

Leach says he doubts the Longhorns' math on their costly recruiting weekends

By John Brice