September 14, 2021
Publish date:

NCAA reportedly set to expand 25-man signing limit

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is reportedly set to pass a necessary correction to the 1-time transfer waiver.
Author:

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is set to expand the 25-man signing limit to a maximum of 32, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Tuesday.

Raising the limit is viewed as a necessary counterbalance to the 1-time transfer waiver, where players can leave and play immediately and possibly leave their old programs in a lurch. 

Until now, programs have been limited to 25 initial counters. Once approved, coaches could replace each out-bound transfer with an in-bound transfer, up to seven players.

One of the key drivers for political action here was the industry's fear that fewer and fewer players would be signed directly out of high school.

The way the system is currently constructed, coaches are incentivized to take transfers over a high school recruit, given the transfer is older and more likely to contribute immediately, has already adjusted to college life and, crucially, is more "locked in" to your program since he will have already used his waiver to join your program.

This waiver would not pit high school players against transfers for scholarship offers. 

You May Like

Ryan Day loss

Ryan Day hints to "structural" changes following Oregon loss

Day did not shy away from direct conversations with his staff following the Buckeyes' third straight game of poor defensive performance.

USC Trojan

FootballScoop Podcast: All about USC

The FootballScoop crew dives into the USC opening, discussing why the early names connected to the job may or may not make sense for the best job likely to come open this cycle.

Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 11.28.26 AM

Video: Check out Georgia's new $80 million football facility

Kirby Smart and Georgia have taken their facility to the next level with $80 million in renovations and additions, including the new largest weight room in the country.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan now have a "Beat Ohio" drill

The Wolverines are running the ball as effectively as any team in the country, thanks to a renamed drill to emphasize their biggest rivalry.

Alcorn State's head coach Fred McNair, front left, surveys the field during the second half of an NCAA football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas beat Alcorn State, 52-10. (AP Photo/Chris Brashers)

UPDATE: Day 2 as Alcorn State deals with not having an athletic trainer

The Alcorn State Braves are set to play Saturday night at South Alabama, but they cancelled practice Monday due to lack of medical staff and also may not practice Tuesday.

USC stock

USC Trojans: Candidates who make sense

The USC Trojans' football job is among the best in the land. Here's an early look at some potential candidates, from some of college's top current coaches to a former NFL head man and more.

Clay Helton USC

College stunner: USC fires Helton

Two games into the 2021 season, USC has fired head coach Clay Helton, with AD Mike Bohn saying a national search will commence.

Clay Helton USC

USC fires Clay Helton

The move comes two days after USC's first loss of the season.