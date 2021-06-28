NCAA set to approve NIL policy, hours before NIL laws go live

The NCAA spent more than two years preparing for this moment. The moment's here, and the NCAA is totally unprepared.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It was in the summer of 2014 that the O'Bannon v. NCAA verdict came down, a result that should've told the NCAA its business model was anything but bulletproof in the eyes of the courts. 

The NCAA formed its first Name, Image and Likeness working group on May 14, 2019, eight days before the California senate was to vote on the state's Fair Pay to Play Act. 

And now, after having literal years to prepare for this moment, the NCAA is set to give its schools hours -- literally, hours -- to prepare for the coming NIL era, with all the guidance of "IDK, figure it out yourself." 

With laws in eight states set to go live when the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, the Division I Council on Monday recommended adopting a formal NIL policy. And that policy is this: With the NIL interim policy, schools and conferences may choose to adopt their own policies.

So long as schools and third-parties aren't cutting checks for "pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school," anything goes.

  • College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.
  • Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
  • College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.
  • Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

In regards to the NCAA's "figure it out yourselves" approach, one administrator told ESPN this:

"It's like building an airplane when you're flying. That's what we're doing."

“We thought we might have a fire drill at the end of all this,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Sports Illustrated “and we have it.”

This being the NCAA, Monday's step is still not the final one. The Division I Council is comprised primarily of athletics personnel, who can only make recommendations for policy such as this. A formal NIL policy -- even if the policy is the lack of a policy -- must be approved by the Board of Directors. The D1 Board of Directors (as well as the D2 and D3 boards) aren't meeting again until Wednesday. 

That is, the day before Thursday, when all these NIL laws the NCAA has spent years preparing for go live. 

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 2.54.08 PM

Fisch: "When you go back to college after coaching in the NFL, you've got a whole new perspective."

The program's new recruiting pitch heading into year one under Jedd Fisch and his staff has become something personal to everyone in Tuscon, and Fisch brings a new perspective back to college football after spending the last several seasons in the NFL.

Collins_001

Veteran FCS coach steps down from program

Bryan Collins had been a fixture at Long Island University and a crucial cog in the program's transition to the FCS level. On Sunday, Collins announced his exit.

Greg Sankey

Greg Sankey: SEC won't be as accommodating toward covid outbreaks in the fall

In an interview with Paul Finebaum, the SEC commissioner spelled out how they will treat unvaccinated teams differently in 2021 vs. 2020

fiu-florida-international

FIU, Davis down an assistant after McCarthy departure

Florida International University and head coach Butch Davis need an offensive assistant and in a hurry. The Panthers' 2021 season is less than 70 days from kickoff.

Mel Tucker Michigan State

Reports: Spartans, Mel Tucker adding ultra-successful prep coach to staff

Just weeks after augmenting his staff with the addition of former Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif into the same role at Michigan State, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reportedly has made another major move to strengthen his staff with one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Michigan.

Ed Orgeron

Lawsuit hammers LSU, Orgeron on handling of rape, sexual misconduct allegations

Both the administrative and athletics departments at LSU, including head football coach Ed Orgeron, are being blasted in the latest filing of an ongoing class action lawsuit against the school that alleges a conspiracy to cover up rapes, among other allegations.

NC State baseball

Let NC State baseball be a warning to your football team

Minutes before the biggest game in program history, close to half NC State's roster was placed in virus protocol.

IMG academy

IMG Academy names Pepper Johnson new head coach

Defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson has ascended to the head coaching spot at one of the premier jobs in high school football.