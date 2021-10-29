Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Publish date:

NCAA suspends Charlie Strong for violations at South Florida

The South Florida football staff set up an intricate system to avoid being caught violating NCAA rules.
Author:

Should he ever return to college football, Charlie Strong must first serve a 1-game suspension for violations committed at South Florida, the NCAA announced Friday.

USF was hit with a "failure to monitor" penalty for repeated violations in the football and women's basketball programs.

In football, the Bulls repeatedly went over the number of allowable coaches, as compliance staff found off-the-field staff conducting drills and reviewing film with players.

And here's the kicker: Rather than stop once discovered, the NCAA said USF simply got more sophisticated. (Bold added.)

When the South Florida compliance department learned of the football violations, it provided additional rules education to the football staff, including the former football head coach. Following that rules education, the football program continued to allow seven noncoaching staff members to participate in skills instruction. Furthermore, according to the agreement, equipment managers used headsets to alert noncoaching staff members when compliance staff were attending football practices, so the additional violations of countable coaches rules were not discovered.

The violations were discovered and reported in August 2017 and March 2018.

As a result, the athletics department was placed on three years of probation, plus a $10,000 fine and a fine of 0.5 percent of the football and women's basketball budgets. Jeff Scott's football program will also be docked two scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

The NCAA said any future school employing Strong would not necessarily have to suspend him for the first game of his first season, but he must sit out one game during that season.

Strong is now the inside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

You May Like

Deion Sanders Jackson

Sources: Deion Sanders not expected to coach second consecutive Jackson State game

Coach Prime is both recovering from foot surgery last month and also dealing with illness, sources tell FootballScoop.

45 minutes ago
Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell brought in NINE-FIGURE salaries each of the past two years in a bonus heavy contract

Thanks to a salary structure heavy in incentives, Roger Goodell's pay over the last two years has totaled almost $128 million.

7 hours ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 9 - Jaylon Sanderfer

8 hours ago
Michigan Paul Bunyan

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

Oct 28, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever, a major opportunity for Georgia, and a spotlight game for Sonny

The headliner is East Lansing, but this weekend sees plenty up for grabs for numerous teams.

Oct 28, 2021
Nov 25, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the fourth quarter of the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats won 56-35. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

An update on the lawsuit involving Rich Rod, Arizona, and his former administrative assistant

After a four year saga dating back to his final few months at Arizona, there's a final decision on the lawsuit between a former Rich Rod administrative assistant, the former head coach, and the school.

Oct 28, 2021
USA Football for all

USA Football shifting priorities, seeking to get Flag Football in the Olympics

Oct 28, 2021
Nick Saban mad

On the cusp of 70, Alabama coach Nick Saban shares how much longer he may coach

Having won six national titles at Alabama, Saban says he isn't slowing down

Oct 27, 2021