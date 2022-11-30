Neal Brown reportedly safe for another season at West Virginia

The 2022 West Virginia football season was one filled with some good wins, but also some rather disappointing losses for Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers lost some close ones, including to rival Pitt and Kansas to open the season 0-2, and also lost handily to Texas Tech, Iowa and Kansas State as the year went on.

Without an athletic director, as the school parted ways with Shane Lyons a few weeks ago, questions about the job security of Neal Brown have been getting louder and louder for a while now.

With new athletic director Wren Baker coming to Morgantown from North Texas, there is reportedly some clarity on Brown's job status atop the program.

Ross Dellenger tweets that, while many may have expected a head coaching following a disappointing 5-7 fourth season for Brown, his job is believed to be safe and he will remain the leader of the program for 2023, "barring an unforeseen snag."

Neal Brown signed a six-year deal upon his arrival in Morgantown, and after going 11-11 in his first two seasons, former AD Shane Lyons signed him to a two-year extension taking him through 2026.

Under that new extension if Brown were to be fired before December 31, 2024, he would be due a buyout equal to 100% of his remaining contract. Meaning, if the school would have parted ways with him after this season, would amount to about $16 million.

Lyons, who has since landed on his feet within athletic administration at Alabama, has taken a lot of heat for the deal in the last several months, as results on-the-field are not what the Morgantown faithful had hoped for, but for now it appears that with a 22-25 record, and a 14-21 mark in Big 12 play, Brown will get the 2023 under a new AD to further prove the trajectory of Mountaineer football is heading in the right direction.

