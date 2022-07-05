Skip to main content

Nearly a year after stepping away at Georgia, Scott Cochran celebrates huge personal milestone

Cochran shared that the milestone in his personal life meant more than any of his championship rings.

Early in the second week of August 2021, Georgia announced that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran was stepping away from the program to deal with some health issues and was going to take some time to "prioritize his mental health and well being."

Details were pretty quiet at the the time, but you know that to step away in August, with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs preparing for fall camp, something significant had to be going on in Cochran's personal life.

By mid-October, Cochran had returned to Smart's staff in an off-field role as they put together a national championship run.

Yesterday, Cochran tweeted a picture peeling back the curtain on his personal life to share a monumental moment.

"Proud to be 1 year sober. This one means a lil more than the rings." Cochran shared via his Instagram page with seven championship rings on with his sobriety chip held between them all.

Please join our staff at FootballScoop in congratulating coach Cochran on his one-year chip, and in wishing him all the best in his sobriety moving forward.

Kirby and the UGA program also deserve a lot of credit for giving Cochran the time and space to focus on what's really important in life. 

