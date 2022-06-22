Skip to main content

Scott Frost making key analyst addition to Nebraska staff from Army Black Knights

In his young career, Wes Fleming has coached on both sides of the line of scrimmage

Wes Fleming’s steady climb up the college football ranks is set to continue with one of the sport’s most tradition-rich programs.

Fleming is joining Scott Frost’s Nebraska Cornhuskers staff as an analyst.

Specifically, sources tell FootballScoop that Fleming is going to work alongside Nebraska defensive coordinator Eric Chinander, the Huskers’ fifth-year defensive play-caller and a 20-year college coaching veteran.

Most recently, Fleming served on the record-setting Army staff of coach Jeff Monken, and Fleming also has deep ties to one of the Black Knights’ rising stars in the coaching ranks – Matt Drinkall. The Black Knights’ tight ends coach, Drinkall is the former Kansas Wesleyan head coach who led that program to unprecedented heights – and had added Fleming there to his KWU staff.

In addition to Kansas Wesleyan, Fleming also has served at Midland and at his alma mater, St. Ambrose University.

Part of Fleming’s quick rise through the ranks has been his willingness to work on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Though he assisted the Black Knights’ defensive unit, Fleming helped serve KWU as both offensive and special teams coordinator during that program’s 2018 surge to the semifinals of the national playoffs.

You May Like

chris-petersen

Chris Petersen opens up about why he left coaching: "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

Looking back, Petersen shares he's embarrassed on the reasoning he had to leave Boise State and shares "I didn't have a great game plan for my life."

By Doug Samuels10 hours ago
Pac 12

Pac-12 commissioner advocates NCAA not be in charge of major college football

George Kliavkoff says he has major support for the idea of separate autonomy

By John BriceJun 21, 2022
Mora UConn

Jim Mora details why "HARD" is plastered on the walls of the UConn facility

Jim Mora came back to coaching for arguably one of the toughest jobs in college football, and he's got a really interesting message on why it's important to do things that are hard.

By Doug SamuelsJun 21, 2022
Oliver Luck

Oliver Luck settles lawsuit with XFL, Vince McMahon

The XFL fired its commissioner a day before shutting down operations during the pandemic.

By Zach BarnettJun 20, 2022
Warren Sapp Washington Comm

"The worst three words in football..."

You could make the case for a lot of phrases to be the worst three words in football, but Warren Sapp recently shared three that will ring true for players and coaches.

By Doug SamuelsJun 20, 2022
Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit explains how he'll juggle three jobs this fall

Broadcasting football games is a dream job, and Herbstreit will do so much dreaming this fall he won't have time to sleep.

By Zach BarnettJun 20, 2022
Tulane

Jamar Mitchell leaving Mississippi State to join Willie Fritz's Tulane staff in personnel role

A former star player at Southern, Mitchell has deep ties in Louisiana

By John BriceJun 19, 2022
Bill Nickell header

Defiance College names head coach, its third in 10 months

Bill Nickell, a young, decorated assistant with ties to the area and the school, will work to bring stability and direction to a program that has lacked both of late.

By Zach BarnettJun 17, 2022