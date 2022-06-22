Scott Frost making key analyst addition to Nebraska staff from Army Black Knights

In his young career, Wes Fleming has coached on both sides of the line of scrimmage

Wes Fleming’s steady climb up the college football ranks is set to continue with one of the sport’s most tradition-rich programs.

Fleming is joining Scott Frost’s Nebraska Cornhuskers staff as an analyst.

Specifically, sources tell FootballScoop that Fleming is going to work alongside Nebraska defensive coordinator Eric Chinander, the Huskers’ fifth-year defensive play-caller and a 20-year college coaching veteran.

Most recently, Fleming served on the record-setting Army staff of coach Jeff Monken, and Fleming also has deep ties to one of the Black Knights’ rising stars in the coaching ranks – Matt Drinkall. The Black Knights’ tight ends coach, Drinkall is the former Kansas Wesleyan head coach who led that program to unprecedented heights – and had added Fleming there to his KWU staff.

In addition to Kansas Wesleyan, Fleming also has served at Midland and at his alma mater, St. Ambrose University.

Part of Fleming’s quick rise through the ranks has been his willingness to work on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Though he assisted the Black Knights’ defensive unit, Fleming helped serve KWU as both offensive and special teams coordinator during that program’s 2018 surge to the semifinals of the national playoffs.