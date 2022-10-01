Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen

Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling.

Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks to some of college football's biggest name-brand programs.

In fact, Kaczenski spent a decade in the Big Ten and coached extensively at both Iowa and Nebraska.

"You've got to get this win, men, it's just absolutely critical," Kaczenski says on the Hail Varsity Radio podcast. "And let's be honest, Tom Allen? Is there a bigger clown in college football than that guy?

"For the love of God, we cannot lose to Indiana. You can't, you just can't."

Kaczenski then outlined why he doesn't like Allen and specifically the fact that Allen ... has the audacity, per Kaczenski, to lead the Hoosiers out of the tunnel and onto the field.

"Here's what I don't like about the guy, not to digress. I apologize," he said. "The guy likes running out of the tunnel. I don't like coaches that like running out of tunnels. I like the crowd, I love that stuff. But guess what? Nobody's there to see me (as a coach) run out of the tunnel."

Kaczenski's full remarks are embedded in this clip from the Hail Varsity podcast earlier this week:

The 1-3 Cornhuskers, who last month fired coach Scott Frost, host the 3-1 Hoosiers tonight at 7:30 in Memorial Stadium. This contest marks just the third meeting of the two teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, with each team having won on the other team's home field.