Nebraska names former All-American Alberts as next athletics director

The University of Nebraska is looking to stabilize its athletics future with a member of its past's glory.
Nebraska is turning to its glory days on the football field in looking to the future of its athletics department.

On Wednesday, the school announced it had named Trev Alberts as the new athletics director in charge of the Cornhuskers' programs.

Alberts most recently had served as the athletics director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, a post Alberts held for more than a decade during which time he also helped guide that school's athletics program from NCAA Division II to Division I residency.

As a player for the Cornhuskers from 1990-93, Alberts helped lead the program to an appearance in the Orange Bowl following the '93 campaign and a chance to win a national championship against Florida State. That same season, Alberts was honored with the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards en route to a No. 5 NFL Draft selection by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native played three years in the NFL but was forced to retire due to injuries; he then briefly worked in media before he transitioned into athletics administration.

Nebraska will formally introduce Alberts during a midday press conference.

Alberts replaces Bill Moos, who somewhat suddenly retired earlier this summer.

TOTH_NICK

Veteran assistant Nick Toth joining Pac-12 power

Already with SEC coaching experience in his past, Nick Toth is joining another Power 5 program in the Pac-12 to help on the defensive side of the ball.

Frank Solich

Frank Solich has announced his retirement

ramirez

Texas Southern adds 3 to staff, including former Super Bowl champion

Clarence McKinney's entering just his second full season atop the Texas Southern program with notable staff additions, including a former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion.

Clay_Hendrix

Furman rewards Hendrix with multi-year extension

After three Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs games, as well as a share of a Southern Conference title in his first four years, Clay Hendrix has received a new, long-term extension atop the Furman University football program.

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 3.43.50 PM

Charlotte's new locker room is Club Lit themed

Charlotte and Will Healy have a new locker clearly inspired by the viral Club Lit video from late in the 2019 season.

Alex Gibbs Broncos

Alex Gibbs, an offensive line coaching icon, has passed

Alex Gibbs, well known for his time coaching zone schemes to near perfection with the Denver Broncos and one of the icons of offensive line coaching, has passed.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh adding a head coach of a national power to his Michigan staff

Misericordia

Misericordia has found their new head coach

Misericorida finds their new head coach in a guy that has won in some really unique football environments.