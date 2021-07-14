Nebraska names former All-American Alberts as next athletics director

The University of Nebraska is looking to stabilize its athletics future with a member of its past's glory.

Nebraska is turning to its glory days on the football field in looking to the future of its athletics department.

On Wednesday, the school announced it had named Trev Alberts as the new athletics director in charge of the Cornhuskers' programs.

Alberts most recently had served as the athletics director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, a post Alberts held for more than a decade during which time he also helped guide that school's athletics program from NCAA Division II to Division I residency.

As a player for the Cornhuskers from 1990-93, Alberts helped lead the program to an appearance in the Orange Bowl following the '93 campaign and a chance to win a national championship against Florida State. That same season, Alberts was honored with the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert awards en route to a No. 5 NFL Draft selection by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native played three years in the NFL but was forced to retire due to injuries; he then briefly worked in media before he transitioned into athletics administration.

Nebraska will formally introduce Alberts during a midday press conference.

Alberts replaces Bill Moos, who somewhat suddenly retired earlier this summer.