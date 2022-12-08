Skip to main content

Nebraska finds defensive coordinator from the ACC

Tony White will leave the Orange of Syracuse in an attempt to revive the Blackshirts of Nebraska.

Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White will assume the same role on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday. ESPN first reported the news.

White has spent the past three seasons in Western New York. Having inherited a unit that finished 94th nationally in yards per play in 2019, White's group was inside the top 25 in that metric by 2021 and finished just outside the top 20 this season at 4.94 yards per snap.

White's first coordinator job came at Arizona State in 2019.

White utilizes the 3-3-5 alignment, the same front that Rhule's Baylor team used to terrorize the Big 12 in 2019.

That season, Baylor led the conference in scoring defense, yards per play, sacks, yards per carry, and finished two off the lead in tackles for loss. Baylor competed for the Big 12 championship and appeared in the Sugar Bowl that season. 

This season, Nebraska finished 60th in yards per play and 79th in scoring, surrendering 27.6 points per game en route to a 4-8 finish.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

