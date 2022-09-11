Nebraska fires Scott Frost

Viewed as a possible savior to Nebraska football, Frost instead leaves his alma mater with a 16-31 record.

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, the program announced Sunday.

See the statement from AD Trev Alberts below.

The move comes the morning after Nebraska lost, at home, to Georgia Southern. The 45-42 setback broke a string of 216 straight home wins in which the Huskers reached 35 points, and was yet another data point that looked more like bullet holes in Frost's candidacy to lead the program moving forward.

Viewed by many, including this writer, as the savior of Nebraska football after an 0-12 to 13-0 turnaround at UCF, Frost instead leaves his alma mater with a 16-31 record and a 10-26 mark in Big Ten games. Nebraska's record in close games was an atrocious 5-22, and 0-10 in the past two seasons.

Frost's firing less than a month into the season is a tacit admission by AD Trev Alberts to retain Frost following last year's 3-9 mark -- despite Alberts admitting, "There's not a lot of empirical data out there to suggest this will work, let's be honest" -- that his gamble did not work, and thus cost Nebraska a year of progress toward competency.

Frost's buyout sits at $15 million today and cuts in half on Oct. 1, but perhaps the two side will negotiate a number between those two figures.

We'll have more on this storyline as it develops in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.