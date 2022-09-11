Skip to main content

Nebraska fires Scott Frost

Viewed as a possible savior to Nebraska football, Frost instead leaves his alma mater with a 16-31 record.

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost, the program announced Sunday.

See the statement from AD Trev Alberts below.

The move comes the morning after Nebraska lost, at home, to Georgia Southern. The 45-42 setback broke a string of 216 straight home wins in which the Huskers reached 35 points, and was yet another data point that looked more like bullet holes in Frost's candidacy to lead the program moving forward.

Viewed by many, including this writer, as the savior of Nebraska football after an 0-12 to 13-0 turnaround at UCF, Frost instead leaves his alma mater with a 16-31 record and a 10-26 mark in Big Ten games. Nebraska's record in close games was an atrocious 5-22, and 0-10 in the past two seasons.

Frost's firing less than a month into the season is a tacit admission by AD Trev Alberts to retain Frost following last year's 3-9 mark -- despite Alberts admitting, "There's not a lot of empirical data out there to suggest this will work, let's be honest" -- that his gamble did not work, and thus cost Nebraska a year of progress toward competency.

Frost's buyout sits at $15 million today and cuts in half on Oct. 1, but perhaps the two side will negotiate a number between those two figures.

We'll have more on this storyline as it develops in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

IMG_2609

The FootballScoop Rewind Podcast: BYU stuns Baylor, Iowa can't score on air, Nebraska, Scott Frost tumble; Aggies, Irish stunned

Upsets and statements dominate college football Week 2: Kentucky topples Florida; is Tennessee back? How good is USC?

By John Brice
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Three Top 10 teams fall, and No. 1 Bama nearly made it four

Also, all hail the Sun Best Conference.

By Zach Barnett
SMU skyline at night

SMU leans all the way into Pony Express lore with new hype video

The actions that put SMU in NCAA hell in the 80s would be (largely) legal and even celebrated in 2022, and so the program is doing its best to bring the Pony Express vibe back.

By Zach Barnett
Baylor BYU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 2

Alabama-Texas is drawing most of the attention, but three ranked v. ranked matchups highlight the Week 2 slate

By Zach Barnett
deion-sanders-and-shedeur-sanders

Deion Sanders's son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, gifts team Beats by Dre headphones

Shedeur Sanders has an NIL deal with Beats; provided the $300 headphones to peers

By John Brice
Arizona State

2 days before showdown at No. 11 Oklahoma State, Arizona State announces new G.M.

Tony DeFeo is tabbed as Associate A.D. for football administration, G.M.

By John Brice
Steve Sarkisian

On the Line: What do we make of this Alabama-Texas game?

As Alabama and Texas stage the most-hyped game ever between a No. 1 team and an unranked opponent, Week 2 also gives us the Johnny Majors Classic, the CyHawk game, and a scintillating #FutureBig12AfterDark game.

By Zach Barnett
Satterfield

The story behind why South Carolina brought back the Wishbone last week

Marcus Satterfield was watching a classic college football matchup over the summer featuring the wishbone, and set a reminder to himself to get in some wishbone

By Doug Samuels