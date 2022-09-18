Nebraska has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

Erik Chinander followed Scott Frost from UCF to Nebraska, and is now reportedly out.

Nebraska has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chindander, according to multiple reports this afternoon.



Sean Callahan was among the first to share the news.

The move comes the day after the Huskers were beat 49-14 by Oklahoma. The Sooners torched Nebraska for 580 yards on the night.

Per his contract, Chinander is owed a buyout of about $1.1 million, subject to offset from future employment, Steve Berkowtiz shares.

Chinander served as defensive coordinator under Scott Frost at UCF in 2016-17 before following him to Lincoln.

His best defensive year came in 2021, when the Huskers defense finished the year ranked 36th nationally, allowing 23 points per game. They currently rank 114th nationally at nearly 36 points per game through the first four games of the year.

When Frost was let go last weekend, interim head coach Mickey Joseph initially opted to not make any major changes to the staff, but that changed after the Huskers defensive performance yesterday.

Callahan adds that special teams coordinator Bill Busch will step in as interim defensive coordinator. Busch was the FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year back in 2012 while at Utah State and has gone on to work at Wisconsin, Ohio State, Rutgers, LSU and is currently in his third stint with the Huskers.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.