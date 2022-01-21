Nebraska sets salaries for Scott Frost's 2022 staff

To right what went wrong in 2021 and before, Nebraska is investing even more in Scott Frost's coaching staff.

It's an amazing thing when you stop and think about it. Nebraska fell well short of expectations in 2021, entering the year anticipating its first bowl trip since 2016 and ending it further from the Promised Land it's ever been, at 3-9.

The school brought Scott Frost back for a fifth season, despite AD Trev Alberts admitting there's not a lot of empirical evidence that a 15-29 coach will right the ship given a fifth try, and will pay his staff more in 2022 than it did in 2021.

Because, duh. The guys that went 3-9 didn't get it done, so you've got to pay more money to get the new guys in here. These are the guys that will get it done.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple will earn $875,000, a massive jump from the $500,000 Matt Lubick made to coordinate the offense and coach the wide receivers in 2020 and '21.

Associate head coach/wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will earn $600,000; the coach he replaced, Mario Verduzco, earned $375,000.

New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will earn $325,000; a $75,000 savings from what Ryan Held earned in 2021. Held was also Nebraska's recruiting coordinator.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's $325,000 salary also represents a savings from the $500,000 Greg Austin earned to coach the same position in 2021.

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton earned a $25,000 raise to $450,000.

On defense, coordinator Erik Chinander netted a 1-year extension and a $50,000 raise to $850,000.

Defensive line coach Mike Dawson earned a 1-year extension and a $550,000 salary, with a $100,000 retention bonus due in April.

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud netted a $75,000 raise to $325,000.

Bill Busch was promoted from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator and will earn $400,000.

And defensive backs coach Travis Fisher will earn $450,000.

In all, Frost's assistants will earn $5.15 million, increasing Nebraska's investment by more than half a million dollars from 2021. The Omaha World-Herald notes that's the highest number in school history, which cuts to the core of the college football coaching market.

If the 2022 team wins enough to save their coaches' jobs, it'll be time to dole out extensions and raises. And if the 2022 team doesn't win enough, it'll be time to bring in a new staff and pay those guys more than what they're currently paying these guys.