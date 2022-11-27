Skip to main content

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

AZ ST - Staff Tracker-1

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field.

After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.

2023 HEAD COACH
MATT RHULE
Carolina Panthers Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Mickey Joseph (Interim HC / WRs / PGC)
Mark Whipple (OC)
Bryan Applewhite (RBs)
Sean Beckton (TEs)
Mike Cassano (Interim WRs)
Donovan Raiola (OL)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Erik Chinander (DC)
Bill Busch (Interim DC)
Mike Dawson (DL / Edge)
Travis Fischer (DBs)
Barrett Ruud (LBs)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Bill Busch (STC before being promoted to Interim DC)
Joey Connors (Interim Special Teams Coach)

SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Zach Duval (Head S&C)
Andrew Sims (Director of Football Operations)
Austin Herink (Associate DFO)
Vince Guinta (Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting)
Sean Dillon (Director of Player Personnel)
William Prince (Director of Player Development)
Andrew Strop (Assistant S&C)

