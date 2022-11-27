Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field.
After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
2023 HEAD COACH
MATT RHULE
Carolina Panthers Head Coach
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Mickey Joseph (Interim HC / WRs / PGC)
Mark Whipple (OC)
Bryan Applewhite (RBs)
Sean Beckton (TEs)
Mike Cassano (Interim WRs)
Donovan Raiola (OL)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Erik Chinander (DC)
Bill Busch (Interim DC)
Mike Dawson (DL / Edge)
Travis Fischer (DBs)
Barrett Ruud (LBs)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Bill Busch (STC before being promoted to Interim DC)
Joey Connors (Interim Special Teams Coach)
SUPPORT STAFF:
TBA
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Zach Duval (Head S&C)
Andrew Sims (Director of Football Operations)
Austin Herink (Associate DFO)
Vince Guinta (Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting)
Sean Dillon (Director of Player Personnel)
William Prince (Director of Player Development)
Andrew Strop (Assistant S&C)