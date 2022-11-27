Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field.

After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.

2023 HEAD COACH

MATT RHULE

Carolina Panthers Head Coach

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



WIDE RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA



TIGHT ENDS

TBA

2022 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Mickey Joseph (Interim HC / WRs / PGC)

Mark Whipple (OC)

Bryan Applewhite (RBs)

Sean Beckton (TEs)

Mike Cassano (Interim WRs)

Donovan Raiola (OL)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

2022 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Erik Chinander (DC)

Bill Busch (Interim DC)

Mike Dawson (DL / Edge)

Travis Fischer (DBs)

Barrett Ruud (LBs)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2022 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:

Bill Busch (STC before being promoted to Interim DC)

Joey Connors (Interim Special Teams Coach)

SUPPORT STAFF:

TBA

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Zach Duval (Head S&C)

Andrew Sims (Director of Football Operations)

Austin Herink (Associate DFO)

Vince Guinta (Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting)

Sean Dillon (Director of Player Personnel)

William Prince (Director of Player Development)

Andrew Strop (Assistant S&C)





- Head to The Scoop -