Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

During the Husker's game against Michigan today, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was involved in a sideline collision.

The collision, which happened after a Wolverine player was taken out of bounds, took out Whipple's legs.

Whipple was seen by Nebraska medical personnel, and sat down on the bench for a while before he was able to get up and walk around a bit, but was clearly wincing in pain.

UPDATE >> A cart is on the way out to pick Whipple up from the sideline for halftime.

Please join us in hoping for the best for Whipple after this incident.