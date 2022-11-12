Skip to main content

Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears shaken up after sideline collision.

During the Husker's game against Michigan today, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was involved in a sideline collision.

The collision, which happened after a Wolverine player was taken out of bounds, took out Whipple's legs.

Whipple was seen by Nebraska medical personnel, and sat down on the bench for a while before he was able to get up and walk around a bit, but was clearly wincing in pain.

UPDATE >> A cart is on the way out to pick Whipple up from the sideline for halftime.

Please join us in hoping for the best for Whipple after this incident.

