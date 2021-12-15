Netflix set to release a Sean Payton inspired movie

Sean Payton's suspension from the NFL which resulted in a season coaching his son's pee-wee team is the inspiration for a new Netflix film.

It seems like a lifetime ago now that Sean Payton served an unprecedented full-season suspension for the bounty scandal that rocked the NFL.

In all reality, next fall will mark the decade mark since Payton spent a season away from the Saints.

Coming up at the end of January, Netflix is rolling out a movie - HOME TEAM - inspired on Payton's year away in purgatory, where he ended up coaching his son's team. The movie stars Kevin James playing the longtime Saints head coach.

In the clip, Payton is asked to come and help coach his young son's team, where Twilight star Taylor Lautner is the head coach. Payton comes in as the offensive coordinator.

The movie attempts to inject quite a bit of humor into the situation in what feels like a movie aimed at the tweenager generation.

While humor is clearly a focal point, there are some heart touching moments as well, as the trailer points highlights a meal between Payton and his son where the younger Payton confesses that people ask about his dad all the time, and he admits that he doesn't know much about him. That's one that will hit coaches right in the feels.

Neflix will begin airing the movie on January 28th.

Check out the trailer below.