New Hampshire's Sean McDonnell has decided to retire

Sean McDonnell is calling it a career after 23 seasons leading the program and mentoring an impressive list of college coaches along the way.

After a career at New Hampshire (FCS) as a player, play caller, and head coach, Sean McDonnell has announced that it's time for someone else to put their stamp on the program.

McDonnell has announced his retirement after 23 seasons leading the program with the highest levels of integrity and character.

From the school's release:

"It's time," McDonnell said. "It's time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here. I can't begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime.



"I'll forever be grateful to the fans, the administration, the alumni, my coaches and most importantly, my players and my family."



In his over two decades leading the team, McDonnell compiled 157 wins, which is second in school history just behind his predecessor and College Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Bowes.

The Wildcats rose to national prominence during a historic run from 2004-17 that included 14 straight playoff berths and 14 playoff wins. In 2013-14 UNH made back-to-back appearances in the FCS title game. They also had an impressive run of 162 straight weeks ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25.

One of the most impressive notes on McDonnell's tenure is his ability to knock off FBS programs. During a five-year stretch from 2004-09, McDonnell led UNH to wins over Rutgers, Northwestern, Marshall, Army and Ball State.

McDonnell has mentored an impressive group of coaches along the way including Ryan Day and Chip Kelly, as well as Fordham's Joe Conlin and a handful of other FCS head coaches.

The release from the school notes that an announcement regarding the next head coach of the program is expected in the coming days.

Please join us in wishing coach Mac all the best in his next chapter beyond coaching ball.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.