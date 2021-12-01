Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Publish date:

New Hampshire's Sean McDonnell has decided to retire

Sean McDonnell is calling it a career after 23 seasons leading the program and mentoring an impressive list of college coaches along the way.
Author:

After a career at New Hampshire (FCS) as a player, play caller, and head coach, Sean McDonnell has announced that it's time for someone else to put their stamp on the program.

McDonnell has announced his retirement after 23 seasons leading the program with the highest levels of integrity and character.

From the school's release:  

"It's time," McDonnell said. "It's time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here. I can't begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime.

"I'll forever be grateful to the fans, the administration, the alumni, my coaches and most importantly, my players and my family."

In his over two decades leading the team, McDonnell compiled 157 wins, which is second in school history just behind his predecessor and College Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Bowes.

The Wildcats rose to national prominence during a historic run from 2004-17 that included 14 straight playoff berths and 14 playoff wins. In 2013-14 UNH made back-to-back appearances in the FCS title game. They also had an impressive run of 162 straight weeks ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25.

One of the most impressive notes on McDonnell's tenure is his ability to knock off FBS programs. During a five-year stretch from 2004-09, McDonnell led UNH to wins over Rutgers, Northwestern, Marshall, Army and Ball State.

McDonnell has mentored an impressive group of coaches along the way including Ryan Day and Chip Kelly, as well as Fordham's Joe Conlin and a handful of other FCS head coaches.

The release from the school notes that an announcement regarding the next head coach of the program is expected in the coming days.

Please join us in wishing coach Mac all the best in his next chapter beyond coaching ball.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
New HampshireFCSSean McDonnell

You May Like

Santos UNH

Sources: New Hampshire has their new head coach

New Hampshire is turning to a familiar face in Ricky Santos to lead the program following the retirement of Sean McDonnell.

11 minutes ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Breaking down the stakes for all 10 conference title games

Twenty teams play for conference championships this weekend, but six have something bigger on the line.

2 hours ago
BK lsu

LSU coach Brian Kelly says 'Lincoln (Riley) can do what he wants'; can hire Notre Dame staffers

Kelly discussed his immediate LSU recruiting strategy and plans for hiring his Tigers staff

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 10.42.20 AM

Video: Inside Brian Kelly's first team meeting at LSU

In Brian Kelly's first team meeting at LSU, he lays out the three reasons he took the job in Baton Rouge.

3 hours ago
quinn

Sources: Virginia Tech, new coach Brent Pry make key defensive staff hire

Pry is wasting little time in assembling his first Hokies' staff

3 hours ago
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy is confident DC Jim Knowles will be back with the program next fall, challenges administration to step up

Mike Gundy is confident that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be back to lead the Cowboys defense in the fall, and challenges his administration to "get in the boat" to keep him around.

4 hours ago
Brian Kelly

Details of Brian Kelly's contract at LSU

Full details of Brian Kelly's contract at LSU, including the buyout section that has some rather interesting phrasing....

6 hours ago
DSC_0489

Notre Dame's search could move extremely quickly; are Marcus Freeman and Luke Fickell the Irish's top choices?

ND needs to replace Brian Kelly, and while veteran AD Jack Swarbrick won't panic, time is of the essence

18 hours ago