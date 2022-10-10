Skip to main content

New Mexico dismisses offensive coordinator

Derek Warehime has been dismissed midway through his third season.

Head coach Danny Gonzales announced a change in leadership on the offensive side of the ball today, marking the third FBS coordinator change of the day.

Derek Warehime, who had been part of the staff the past three seasons, has been dismissed. He served as the program's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Heath Ridenour, the Lobos quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season while graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will step into the interim tight ends role. 

Before joining the UNM staff, Warehime spent a few seasons on the Texas staff, starting off as offensive line coach before moving to tight ends and then special teams coordinator.

The Lobos offense struggled to find a rhythm all of 2021 as they shuffled four quarterbacks, including a graduate manager to end the season.

This year, they'e had to deal with key absences at receiver and running back and are averaging just over 19 points per game, which ranks 117th nationally.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
New Mexico

You May Like

OU-Horns

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Hashing out the biggest moments ... on and off the field from Texas-OU to UT-LSU to Coach Prime-Eddie Robinson and much more

The FootballScoop guys write and debate the wildness of this weekend in college football

By John Brice
Sean Gleeson Rutgers

Rutgers has dismissed Sean Gleeson

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has reportedly been let go in Piscataway.

By Doug Samuels
tom-allen

Indiana makes change to offensive staff

Darren Hiller is out in Bloomington, and Tom Allen is promoting a staffer with FBS head coaching experience at two stops.

By Doug Samuels
Mike Gundy

How Oklahoma State successfully thwarted Texas Tech's onside kick recovery

"Pretty smart, huh?" said Mike Gundy.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher break down final play of Alabama's win over Texas A&M

With one play to decide a game, the galaxy brains of two of college football's titans went head-to-head.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: On Jimbo's play call, Oklahoma's free fall, and everything else from the college football weekend

The most comprehensive college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
eddie-deion

Sparks fly as Eddie Robinson Jr. shoves away Deion Sanders, blasts Coach Prime's 'disrespectful' behavior in SWAC showdown

Coach Prime's Jackson State squad remained unbeaten with a tough, 26-12 win

By John Brice
hart

Michigan assistant Mike Hart stretchered off field at Indiana, will remain in hospital

The Wolverines running backs coach collapsed on the sideline in the first half Saturday

By John Brice