New Mexico dismisses offensive coordinator

Derek Warehime has been dismissed midway through his third season.

Head coach Danny Gonzales announced a change in leadership on the offensive side of the ball today, marking the third FBS coordinator change of the day.

Derek Warehime, who had been part of the staff the past three seasons, has been dismissed. He served as the program's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

Heath Ridenour, the Lobos quarterbacks coach, will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season while graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will step into the interim tight ends role.

Before joining the UNM staff, Warehime spent a few seasons on the Texas staff, starting off as offensive line coach before moving to tight ends and then special teams coordinator.

The Lobos offense struggled to find a rhythm all of 2021 as they shuffled four quarterbacks, including a graduate manager to end the season.

This year, they'e had to deal with key absences at receiver and running back and are averaging just over 19 points per game, which ranks 117th nationally.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.