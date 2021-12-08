Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
New Mexico State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Jerry Kill's New Mexico State staff is coming together via this page.
Doug Martin was fired at New Mexico State on November 27th after putting together a 25-74 record in his time with the program.

Almost immediately, New Mexico State targeted, and landed former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill as the new leader of the program. Kill was fresh off a stint filling in for Gary Patterson as the interim head coach at TCU, where he had been helping out in an assistant to the head coach role. 

Here, on the New Mexico State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JERRY KILL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT HEAD COACH
TIM BECK
TCU Offensive Analyst

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
ANDREW MITCHELL
TCU Offensive Analyst

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Doug Martin (Head Coach / OC)
Cory White (OL)
Matt Christian (RBs / Co-STC)
Chase Holbrook (QBs)
Cory Martin (WRs / Recruiting Coordinator)
Kevin Maurice (Inside WRs / TEs)
Graduate Assistants: Kelly Weese, Torrey Gill

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Frank Spaziani (DC)
Oliver Soukup (Assistant HC / LBs)
Brian Bell (DBs)
John Mumford (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Eric Osborne, Quinn Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Ronnie Pentz

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: Don Decker
Director of Applied Sports Science: Dominic Moreno

