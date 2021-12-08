New Mexico State Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Doug Martin was fired at New Mexico State on November 27th after putting together a 25-74 record in his time with the program.
Almost immediately, New Mexico State targeted, and landed former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill as the new leader of the program. Kill was fresh off a stint filling in for Gary Patterson as the interim head coach at TCU, where he had been helping out in an assistant to the head coach role.
Here, on the New Mexico State Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: JERRY KILL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT HEAD COACH
TIM BECK
TCU Offensive Analyst
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
ANDREW MITCHELL
TCU Offensive Analyst
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Doug Martin (Head Coach / OC)
Cory White (OL)
Matt Christian (RBs / Co-STC)
Chase Holbrook (QBs)
Cory Martin (WRs / Recruiting Coordinator)
Kevin Maurice (Inside WRs / TEs)
Graduate Assistants: Kelly Weese, Torrey Gill
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Frank Spaziani (DC)
Oliver Soukup (Assistant HC / LBs)
Brian Bell (DBs)
John Mumford (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Eric Osborne, Quinn Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Ronnie Pentz
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: Don Decker
Director of Applied Sports Science: Dominic Moreno