New York Giants Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Joe Judge lasted just two seasons leading the Giants. He won six games his first season and managed to win just four this past fall.
After filling their GM position with the hire of Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, they decided to fill the head coaching job from the Bills family as well with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Here, on the Giants Staff Tracker Page, we'll keep track of the hires to Daboll's staff and recap the 2021 staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: BRIAN DABOLL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Jason Garrett (OC)
Burton Burns (RBs
Rob Sale (OL)
Ben Wilkerson (Assistant OL)
Jerry Schuplinksi (QBs)
Tyke Tolbert (WRs)
Freddie Kitchens (Senior Offensive Assistant / Interim OC)
Jody Wright (Offensive Assistant)
Quality Control: Nick Williams, Russ Callaway
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Patrick Graham (Assistant HC / DC)
Jerome Henderson (DBs)
Kevin Sherrer (LBs)
Sean Spencer (DL)
Jeremy Pruitt (Senior Defensive Assistant)
Mike Treier (Assistant DBs)
Anthony Blevins (Assistant LBs / Special Teams Assistant)
Quality Control: Carter Blount, Ryan Anderson
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Thomas McGaughey (STC)
Anthony Blevins (Assistant LBs / Special Teams Assistant)
SUPPORT STAFF
HEAD STRENGTH
TBA
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Ryan Hollern (Chief of Staff)
Amos Jones (Assistant Coach - Special Projects and Situations)
Craig Fitzgerald (Director of Strength and Performance)
Drew Wilson (Assistant S&C)
Sam Coad (Performance Manager / Assistant S&C)