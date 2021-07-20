New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp in critical condition after bike accident

Pass game specialist Greg Knapp was hospitalized after a bicycle accident in California, his agent has confirmed.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is in critical condition after suffering "serious injuries" in a bicycle accident in California. Knapp's agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed the news to 9News in Denver, who broke the story. 

Details of the crash and the nature of Knapp's injuries are unknown at this time.

He was set to report to his first training camp as the Jets' passing game specialist, where he, along with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese, is tasked with developing No. 2 pick Zach Wilson. Knapp is part of a franchise reset that saw new head coach Robert Saleh hired in January.

Knapp played at Sacramento State and began coaching immediately upon graduation in 1986. He remained at Sac State through 1994, when he joined the defending Super Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers in 1995 as an offensive quality control and eventually worked his way to offensive coordinator for the 2001, '02 and '03 seasons. 

From there, Knapp has coordinated offenses for the Seahawks, Raiders and Falcons and coached quarterbacks for the Texans and Broncos. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015 as Peyton Manning's quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Four Knapp-coached quarterbacks have thus far combined to make 11 Pro Bowl appearances. 

Knapp, 58, has three daughters with his wife, Charlotte. The family has released this statement through the team.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

