New York Jets Staff Tracker (2024-25)

JETS 25 STAFF TRACKER

Despite putting together a roster led by future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, and a mid-season addition of top target Devonte Adams, the Jets had a hard time finding wins, and decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh in mid-November after a 2-3 start.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was elevated to interim head coach in an attempt to salvage their season, but the Jets limped their way to a 5-12 finish to the year.

After interviewing a whopping 16 candidates for the job, the Jets decided to go with a familiar face and one of the best players to ever put on a jersey for the franchise - Aaron Glenn.

INTERVIEWED (16):

  • Mike Vrabel (former Titans HC)
  • Brian Flores (Vikings DC)
  • Aaron Glenn (Lions DC) - HIRED
  • Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs DC)
  • Ron Rivera (former Commanders and Panthers HC)
  • Rex Ryan (ESPN analyst and former Jets HC)
  • Matt Nagy (Chiefs OC)
  • Mike Locksley (Maryland HC)
  • Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs DC)
  • Darren Rizzi (Saints interim HC)
  • Jeff Ulbrich (Jets interim HC)
  • Vance Joseph (Broncos DC)
  • Arthur Smith (Steelers OC)
  • Bobby Slowik (Texans OC)
  • Jeff Hafley (Packers DC)
  • Josh McCown (Vikings QBs)
  • Joe Whitt Jr. (Commanders DC)

    Here's how Glenn is putting together his staff.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR:
TBD (previous stop)

OC Interview / Requests
Tanner Engstrand (Lions PGC)
Nick Caley (Rams TEs)

QUARTERBACKS
TBD (previous stop)
RUNNING BACKS
TBD (previous stop)
WIDE RECEIVERS
Shawn Jefferson (Jets WRs)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Steve Heiden (Lions TEs)
TIGHT ENDS
TBD (previous stop)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR:
Steve Wilks (UNC Charlotte consultant)

DC Interviews / Requests:
Chris Harris (Titans PGC / CBs)
Steve Wilks (Former Cardinals HC)

LINEBACKERS
TBD (previous stop)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD (previous stop)
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD (previous stop)

SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Chris Banjo (Broncos assistant STC)

SUPPORT STAFF

