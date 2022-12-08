News: Deion Sanders making another splash hire, snags rival SWAC coach for Colorado staff

Deion Sanders isn’t leaving the Southwestern Athletic Conference behind.

Sanders, who famously riffed this fall that “Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC?,” is taking the SWAC with him to the Power-5 level.

On Thursday, after sources for the last several weeks had told FootballScoop that Sanders had begun to inquire about rival SWAC coaches joining in at the next level of coaching, Mississippi Valley State University head coach Vincent Dancy resigned his head coaching position to join Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes’ staff.

Dancy, head coach at MVSU for the past five seasons, didn’t specify his new role on the first staff for Sanders.

Just in the days since Sanders’s formally announcement as the Buffaloes’ next leader, Coach Prime has added multiple assistants from his Jackson State staff, other SWAC programs and, as FootballScoop first reported Sunday, also nabbed top-level University of Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly.

Kelly previously helped Florida State win a national championship as the Seminoles’ defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher.