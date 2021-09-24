September 24, 2021
Publish date:

NFL adds Monday Night playoff game

A Monday Night Wild Card game will be a win for everyone -- except the team that has to prepare for a Divisional Round game on short rest.
Author:

The NFL changed its playoff bracket last season without changing its format.

In moving from 12 teams, which had been in place, to 14, the league turned Wild Card Weekend into Super Wild Card Weekend. In doing so, the NFL tacked two games onto the existing schedule -- one in the 1 p.m. ET window on Saturday, and one in Sunday prime time.

The 14-team bracket is staying ($$$$) but the format is getting a tweak. 

The league announced Friday that, moving forward, it will begin staging Monday Night playoff games. Essentially, the league is moving one game out of its worst TV window -- early Saturday afternoon -- and into the widely-viewed, highly-profitable Monday night window.

The league has not announced which network will air that game. You'd think an Monday Night Wild Card game would air on the same network that airs Monday Night Football all season long, but not necessarily. Network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Either way, it's a win for everyone -- except the team that has to prepare for a Divisional Round game on short rest. 

Super Bowl

Below is the full postseason schedule for major college and professional football. Plan accordingly. 

Saturday, Dec. 31
College Football Playoff semifinals (Orange, Cotton bowls)

Saturday, Jan. 8
FCS National Championship (Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

Monday, Jan. 10
College Football Playoff Championship (Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis)

Saturday, Jan. 15
NFL Wild Card round (two games)

Sunday, Jan. 16
NFL Wild Card round (three games)

Monday, Jan. 17
NFL Wild Card round (one game)

Saturday, Jan. 22
NFL Divisional round (two games)

Sunday, Jan. 23
NFL Divisional round (two games)

Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC, NFC Championships

Sunday, Feb. 13
Super Bowl LVI (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)

Monday, Feb. 14
You reacquaint yourself with that special someone in your life

You May Like

eastern helm

Outside Philly, a new NCAA football dream unfolding at Eastern University

The private Christian school near Villanova is launching an NCAA Division III program and already drawing interest from college coaches, former NFL players.

14 hours ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 4

18 hours ago
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy has some thoughts on the modern athlete

Asked about why athletes seem to get injured more often than they used to, the Oklahoma State head coach started talking about the fat content in the milk his grandparents drank.

18 hours ago
SEC

SEC upping its salary cap

The SEC is believed to be the first conference to make a formal movement following this summer's Alston v. NCAA Supreme Court ruling.

19 hours ago
Rush Propst Valdosta

Rush Propst hospitalized with COVID

The former Valdosta HS (GA) head coach has been hospitalized.

21 hours ago
Arkansas Texas AM

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick all the major college football games.

22 hours ago
South Carolina Huddle

Marcus Satterfield explains the latest offensive trend called "huddle breaks"

NFL and college offenses are embracing the "huddle break" trend to flip the script on key downs.

22 hours ago
Nuggets Twitter

#Nuggets: Your ultimate preview for the college football weekend

The Irish and Badgers take over Chicago, plus notes on a Hog Hex, SMU's Hostile Horses, plus how good are Rutgers and Baylor?

18 hours ago