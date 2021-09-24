NFL adds Monday Night playoff game

A Monday Night Wild Card game will be a win for everyone -- except the team that has to prepare for a Divisional Round game on short rest.

The NFL changed its playoff bracket last season without changing its format.

In moving from 12 teams, which had been in place, to 14, the league turned Wild Card Weekend into Super Wild Card Weekend. In doing so, the NFL tacked two games onto the existing schedule -- one in the 1 p.m. ET window on Saturday, and one in Sunday prime time.

The 14-team bracket is staying ($$$$) but the format is getting a tweak.

The league announced Friday that, moving forward, it will begin staging Monday Night playoff games. Essentially, the league is moving one game out of its worst TV window -- early Saturday afternoon -- and into the widely-viewed, highly-profitable Monday night window.

The league has not announced which network will air that game. You'd think an Monday Night Wild Card game would air on the same network that airs Monday Night Football all season long, but not necessarily. Network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Either way, it's a win for everyone -- except the team that has to prepare for a Divisional Round game on short rest.

Below is the full postseason schedule for major college and professional football. Plan accordingly.

Saturday, Dec. 31

College Football Playoff semifinals (Orange, Cotton bowls)

Saturday, Jan. 8

FCS National Championship (Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas)

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff Championship (Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis)

Saturday, Jan. 15

NFL Wild Card round (two games)

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFL Wild Card round (three games)



Monday, Jan. 17

NFL Wild Card round (one game)

Saturday, Jan. 22

NFL Divisional round (two games)



Sunday, Jan. 23

NFL Divisional round (two games)

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC, NFC Championships

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)

Monday, Feb. 14

