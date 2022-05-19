Skip to main content

NFL announces candidates selected to participate in diversity networking event

The latest NFL effort aimed at improving opportunities for minority coaches is set to take place later this month.

Back in early April, the NFL announced plans to hold a seminar for a handful of prospective head coach and general manager candidates to help address the league's glaring problem in hiring minority candidates for those top positions.

The seminar is set to take place later this month at the annual spring owner's meeting later this month in Atlanta, and teams were asked to submit two candidates - one from the coaching side and one from the player personnel side - to attend the opportunity.

Beyond the networking aspect, part of the goal for the 64 in attendance will be to go through sessions and programs designed to help them further their education on the business side of football.

The main goal of the program is to get these minority candidates some face time with NFL decision makers at the highest level to develop connections.

Today, the NFL announced the names of those minority  candidates that will be in attendance.

Most NFL teams nominated two candidates, but there were a few organizations who opted (for whatever reason) to not nominate someone on the coaching or GM side.

The candidates that will take part in the event are:

TEAMGM CANDIDATEHC CANDIDATE

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Quentin Harris (VP Player Personnel)

Vance Joseph (DC)

ATLANTA FALCONS

Anthony Robinson (Director of College Scouting)

Charles London (QBs)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

N/A

Chris Horton (STC)

BUFFALO BILLS

Terrance Gray (Assistant DPP) 

Eric Washington (DL)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Samir Suleiman (VP Football Admin)

Jeff Nixon (AHC Offense)

CHICAGO BEARS

Ian Cunningham (Assistant GM)

Alan Williams (DC)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Trey Brown (Scout)

Troy Walters (WRs)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Glen Cook (VP Player Personnel)

Joe Woods (DC)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Chris Vaughn (Assistant Director of College Scouting

Joe Whitt Jr (Defensive PGC / Secondary)

DENVER BRONCOS

Kelly Kleine (Executive Director of Football Operations)

Ejiro Evero (DC)

DETROIT LIONS

Ray Agnew (Assistant GM)

Aaron Glenn (DC)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Richmond Williams (Director of Pro Personnel)

Jerry Gray (DBs / PGC)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Mozique McCurtis (National Scout)

Pep Hamilton (OC)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Morocco Brown (Director of College Scouting)

Marcus Brady (OC)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Regis Eller (Director of Pro Scouting)

Mike Caldwell (DC)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Tim Terry (Senior Director of Pro Scouting)

Eric Bieniemy (OC)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Dwayne Joseph (Director of Pro Personnel)

N/A

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Joe Wooden (Director of Player Personnel)

Renaldo Hill (DC)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Ray Farmer (Senior Personnel Executive)

Thomas Brown (Assistant HC / TEs)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Marvin Allen (Assistant GM)

Jon Embree (AHC / TEs)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Chris Blanco (Assistant Director of Pro Scouting)
& Chisom Opara (National Scout

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Steve Cargile (Pro Scouting Director)

DeMarcus Covington (DL)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Khai Harley (VP of Football Administration)

Kris Richard (Co-DC / Secondary)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Brandon Brown (Assistant GM)

Thomas McGaughey (STC)

NEW YORK JETS

Chad Alexander (Director of Player Personnel)

Ron Middleton (TEs)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jeff Scott (Director of Football Operations)

Brian Johnson (QBs)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

N/A

Frisman Jackson (WRs)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Ran Carthon (Director of Player Personnel)

N/A

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Alonzo Highsmith (Senior Executive Advisor to the GM)

Kerry Joseph (Assistant QBs)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Jacqueline Davidson (Director of Football Research)

Byron Leftwich (OC)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Brian Gardner (Director of Pro Scouting)

Tony Dews (RBs)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Eric Stokes (Senior Director of Player Personnel)

Randy Jordan (RBs)

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

