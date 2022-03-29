NFL approves new overtime rules for playoffs

The NFL has approved a solution to their playoff woes, at least for the playoffs.

The NFL is finally addressing its glaring overtime problem — sort of.

In a move that is way too late — especially if you’re a Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, or Atlanta Falcons fan — the league will now guarantee both teams a possession in overtime.

However, this change is only set to take place in playoff games...at least for now.

By a 29-3 vote, the Colts and Eagles proposal guaranteeing both teams a possession prevailed over the Titans’ proposal that would’ve allowed the team with the ball first in OT to win the game with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

The move comes after three high-profile playoff games ended on the first possession of overtime: the Patriots’ comeback over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots win over the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship, and the Chiefs AFC divisional round victory over the Bills this past January.

Rich McKay, the chairman of the Competition Committee shared that Buffalo vs. Kansas City game was among the best half hour or so of football he'd ever seen and that game prompted the conversation on overtime equity.

“In the Buffalo game this year, it was the greatest 20, 30 minutes of football that I’ve ever seen. Ever. Just watching a game."

“To think that it ended that way definitely brought up the idea of, ‘Hey, is that equitable? Does that work for everybody?’ I have no question that started the discussion. What typically happens in these is they tend to lose momentum as you get further away from the game, and that did not happen in this instance.”

Over the past decade, teams that won the coin toss in overtime went 10-2, with seven of those ten wins coming on the opening possession of the extra stanza.

“That data was compelling to us and to the league. Each one of those ends somebody’s season, so, to us, this is something we thought needed to be changed.”

That, coupled with the epic shootouts we saw unfold in last year's playoffs that led to overtime ending games after one possession and the griping from fans that followed, tipped the scales enough for a change - even if it is just for the postseason.

The change means that NFL postseason overtime will likely mirror college and high school football in that the team that wins the coin toss will elect to take the ball second, knowing exactly what they need to win the game.

However, the best overtime option in all levels of football remains untouched, as we outlined with this suggestion to fix overtime in college and professional football back in 2019.