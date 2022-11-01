Skip to main content

NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died

The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer was just 38 years old.

NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced on Tuesday. He was 38 years old.

The son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam attended Trinity University in San Antonio before entering the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He also coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals before joining his father's staff in Minnesota as linebacker coach.

Zimmer was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. He was working as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season.

"My brother was one of my best friends," Corri Zimmer White wrote on Instagram, "especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events."

Vikki Zimmer, Mike's wife and mother to Corri and Adam, died unexpectedly in 2009

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

IMG_3280

Despite dysfunction, Auburn job "a really good one" expected to draw interest from Freeze, Kiffin, Deion Sanders among others

Auburn has a new A.D., is willing to spend and is seeking its third head coach in 22 months

By John Brice
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "An apology will not get the job done."

The aftermath of Saturday night inside Michigan Stadium is not close to over.

By Zach Barnett
Jeff Hafley

Jeff Hafley "very confident" in future at Boston College

Hafley's BC team lost to UConn on Saturday, the first in program history.

By Zach Barnett
Bryan Harsin

Auburn fires Bryan Harsin

Harsin exits two days after a loss to Arkansas dropped him to 9-12... and moments after new John Cohen takes over as AD.

By Zach Barnett
USC Utah

As November begins, we take stock of each conference championship race

As the season hits its final month, more than 50 FBS teams still have realistic (or semi-realistic) shots at their conference championship.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 11.31.55 AM

A Division III game was played with just one goalpost over the weekend

A groundskeeper ran over one of the goalposts with a tractor, paving the way for a rare one-directional D-III contest.

By Doug Samuels
the rock fl

XFL announces team names and reveals logos

The XFL has announced the team names and logos for their relaunch under The Rock.

By Doug Samuels
Chris Willis

North Alabama has made a head coaching change

Chris Willis and North Alabama have parted ways, ending a 20-year run with the program in various capacities.

By Doug Samuels