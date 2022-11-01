The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam Zimmer was just 38 years old.

NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced on Tuesday. He was 38 years old.

The son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam attended Trinity University in San Antonio before entering the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He also coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals before joining his father's staff in Minnesota as linebacker coach.

Zimmer was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. He was working as an offensive analyst for the Bengals this season.

"My brother was one of my best friends," Corri Zimmer White wrote on Instagram, "especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events."

Vikki Zimmer, Mike's wife and mother to Corri and Adam, died unexpectedly in 2009

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.