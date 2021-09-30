September 30, 2021
Falcons fire Midwest scout over Covid vaccine refusal

Rodrik David, the Atlanta Falcons' Midwest scout who had been with the organization since 2015, was fired for his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rodrik David, an area scout who served the Midwest for the Atlanta Falcons, has been terminated by the NFL franchise for David's refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, per multiple reports.

Though the Falcons did not confirm David's dismissal Thursday, the organization did issue the following statement:

“In August 2021, the Blank Family of Businesses implemented a new policy mandating that all regular full- and part-time associates for the Blank Family of Businesses must be vaccinated in order to maintain a safe working environment for all associates.

“Through the months of August and September, the company worked through the process with associates. The vaccination policy will be put into effect during the month of October.”

David has not Tweeted since August 1, but his Twitter profile lists his location at Flowery Branch, Georgia, home of the Falcons' headquarters, and also features a pair of Falcons' football gloves for his avatar, as well as the Falcons' 'Rise Up' motto.

Friday is the first day of October and the first day the Falcons' organizational policy is to be fully implemented.

David had climbed the ranks of the scouting department for the Falcons. He first joined the franchise as an intern in the scouting department in 2015 and then was hired into the position of scouting assistant in 2016.

By 2017, David had been hired by the organization as a full-time pro scout. Prior to joining the Falcons' franchise, David had been a collegiate coach at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

