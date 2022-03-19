Sources: In unexpected move, Baltimore Ravens part with longtime assistant to John Harbaugh

Dan Parsons had spent 12 years with the Ravens, the last 10 as assistant to the head coach

After a dozen years with the Baltimore Ravens organization, including the past decade with the formal title of Assistant to Head Coach John Harbaugh, Dan Parsons has been forced out of his position with the franchise, sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop.

“They just decided to go in a different direction,” a source told FootballScoop.

The move was considered an abrupt one as Harbaugh parted with Parsons, who arrived in the franchise in 2010 and spent two years in an operations intern’s role before he ascended to the post as Harbaugh’s right-hand man.

Though the move only happened within the past week, sources told FootballScoop that Harbaugh and the Ravens already have tabbed a replacement for Parsons’ position.

Parsons was considered to be a crucial element in the day-to-day logistical operations and innerworkings on the football side of the Ravens’ organization.

Though he had a master’s degree in coaching education from Ohio University when he was added as an intern, Parson later added an additional master’s degree in sports management from Fairleigh Dickinson.

