Skip to main content

Sources: In unexpected move, Baltimore Ravens part with longtime assistant to John Harbaugh

Dan Parsons had spent 12 years with the Ravens, the last 10 as assistant to the head coach

After a dozen years with the Baltimore Ravens organization, including the past decade with the formal title of Assistant to Head Coach John Harbaugh, Dan Parsons has been forced out of his position with the franchise, sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop.

“They just decided to go in a different direction,” a source told FootballScoop.

The move was considered an abrupt one as Harbaugh parted with Parsons, who arrived in the franchise in 2010 and spent two years in an operations intern’s role before he ascended to the post as Harbaugh’s right-hand man.

Though the move only happened within the past week, sources told FootballScoop that Harbaugh and the Ravens already have tabbed a replacement for Parsons’ position.

Parsons was considered to be a crucial element in the day-to-day logistical operations and innerworkings on the football side of the Ravens’ organization.

Though he had a master’s degree in coaching education from Ohio University when he was added as an intern, Parson later added an additional master’s degree in sports management from Fairleigh Dickinson.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

walker

Scoop Exclusive: How Tennessee Vols wideout Walker Merrill is helping youth via an NIL camp

The sophomore wideout is taking a unique approach to help Nashville-area youth

By John Brice5 hours ago
John Clayton

Remembering John Clayton

The longtime ESPN NFL reporter died Friday. He was 67.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
Bob Gregory

Longtime Washington assistant reportedly joining Oregon staff

Though he spent the last eight seasons as a rival of Oregon, Bob Gregory is set to return to Eugene for his third swim with the Ducks.

By Zach BarnettMar 18, 2022
Missouri helmet

Sources: Former LSU staffer Derek Shay set to join Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers staff

Shay is going to Missouri as an offensive analyst, sources tell FootballScoop

By John BriceMar 18, 2022
samford

Samford, Chris Hatcher make several key moves on Bulldogs' coaching staff

Hatcher is bringing Mike Krysl from Arkansas, elevating Turner, Humphries

By John BriceMar 18, 2022
SEC

Data firm projects SEC schools topping $100 million in annual revenue by end of decade

And the Big Ten won't be far behind.

By Zach BarnettMar 18, 2022
IMG_0121

How Marcus Freeman & Co. turned St. Patrick's Day into a Notre Dame recruiting bonanza

Freeman ushered in the idea as Irish defensive coordinator; he's grown it as head coach

By John BriceMar 17, 2022
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer returns to Ohio State (sort of)

The former Buckeye head coach has joined the board of Ohio State's new NIL effort.

By Zach BarnettMar 17, 2022