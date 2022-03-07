Skip to main content

NCAA D-II programs tabs recent Chicago Bears assistant for head coaching position

Limestone College has named Mike Flurrey its new head coach

Limestone College, an NCAA Division II program in South Carolina, has both dipped into its past and the NFL to find its new head coach.

On Monday, Limestone introduced Mike Furrey as the Saints’ new head coach.

But it’s a bit of a reintroduction of Furrey, who guided the Saints’ program through the 2016-17 seasons before he accepted a job in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

There, Furrey spent the past four seasons working on the Bears’ staff – primarily with the wide receivers. Furrey had played professionally with Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who was fired by the club after the 2021 season.

Since Furrey departed the small program in Gaffney, S.C., the Saints have endured a pair of winless seasons – in 2018 and 2022 – and won just four total games.

Furrey, who began his playing career at Ohio State before he transferred to Northern Iowa, also has coached at Kentucky Christian and Marshall University, in addition to his stints at Limestone and with the Bears.

Limestone plays its home games at The Reservation and competes in the South Atlantic Conference. 

