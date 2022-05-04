Deion Sanders's Jackson State program, Fred McNair's Alcorn Braves have several players land NFL opportunities

Coach Prime had a JSU player drafted after his first season as coach, HBCU stars land free agent deals

Turns out, NFL personnel are paying attention to more than just Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Tigers program among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

After his first full season atop the JSU program, Sanders saw defensive standout and former Florida Gators starter James Houston become the Tigers’ first NFL Draft pick in almost 10 years.

Fred McNair’s Alcorn State program, which swept four-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division crowns and twice won the SWAC title game from 2016-19 before a second-place divisional finish last fall, saw multiple players earn opportunities in the NFL after last week’s annual NFL Draft.

Former Braves star quarterback Felix Harper signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns while Juwan Taylor, a nickelback/safety, garnered a rookie camp tryout from the New York Jets.

Additionally, former Braves star wideout LeCharles Pringle, who under the guidance of Elliott Wratten and Jason Phillips on the Alcorn offensive staff etched his name in the school record books, also has garnered a Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp invitation.

Former Alcorn defensive back Qwynnterio Cole, who transferred to Louisville to finish his career, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chris Blair, another recent Alcorn standout, already was previously with the Green Bay Packers.

The Braves’ coaching staff also is optimistic they could have another NFL Draft selection in a year. Wideout C.J. Bolar, a Vanderbilt transfer, already is on the radar of NFL scouts.

Florida A&M’s Marquese Bell and Savion Williams, Fort Valley State’s Shemar Bridges, JSU’s Keith Corbin and Al Young, as well as De’Shaan Dixon of Norfolk State and Ron Hunt of North Carolina A&T were among the players from HBCU programs to sign undrafted free agent deals.