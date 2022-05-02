An in-depth analysis of the NFL draft from a college perspective
The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, an event unlike any other in our nation's favorite sport. The draft is a confluence of so many things.
It's the ultimate reality TV show, where cameras bounce us from living room to living room as we watch lives change in real time. It's the NFL's version of Lollapalooza; the league's 32 teams elbow each other in the ribs for game-changing talent, for sure, but it's a competition that is not zero sum. The draft feels like a festival because all 32 teams leave the draft better than they entered.
And it's also the one event that brings the professional and college football together. The draft may have a party vibe for the NFL, but in college football, the draft is a referendum. Every recruit wants to get paid to play ball, and so the draft is the manilla envelope in each program's mailbox that tells them whether they're succeeding or failing in that all-important task.
Yet as the draft has grown in recent years -- truly, it's become its own industry, standing on its own feet outside of NFL and college football coverage -- our analysis on the college side of the draft has not. Like pre-schoolers, we count on our fingers how picks each program produced and then we move on. Team A had eight, Team B had seven, and so therefore Team A had the better draft.
Last year, I endeavored to change this.
The thinking was simple. All draft picks are not created equal. In fact, the the entire premise of the draft is that each slot is fractionally less valuable than the one that preceded it and fractionally more valuable than the one that follows it. And so our draft analysis should track with that. An NFL team would rather own three first-round picks than three, four or even five sixth-round picks, and so we should acknowledge a college team with three first-round picks was more talented than one with three sixth-rounders.
Thus, the Selection Points formula was born. Honestly, it's a tad generous to call it a formula. I simply assign 250 points to the first pick, 249 to the second, 248 to the third, and down and down we go, like a staircase made of NFL money. Selection Points rewards quality and quantity. The higher your players are picked, the better, but you'd still rather have a seventh-rounder than no pick at all.
Florida's draft is the prime example of why Selection Points are necessary. With just three picks, the Gators tied the likes of Purdue, Illinois and Houston. You won't see their logo on many "most draft picks" graphics floating around Instagram and Twitter today. Yet with a first rounder and two more picks within the top 110, the Gators had the 15th-best draft in college football, out-scoring Wisconsin's five and Ole Miss's six.
You get the idea by now. Without further ado, here is how the Selection Points standings for the 2022 draft look:
|Team
|Draft Picks
|Selection Points
1. Georgia
15
2,304
2. Alabama
7
1,366
3. Cincinnati
9
1,302
4. LSU
10
1,185
5. Penn State
8
936
6. Ohio State
6
919
7. Baylor
6
806
8. Michigan
5
801
9. Kentucky
4
705
10. Oklahoma
7
692
11. Washington
4
667
12. Texas A&M
4
665
13. Tennessee
5
557
14. UCLA
6
550
15. Florida
3
528
16. Ole Miss
6
521
17. USC
3
483
18. Wisconsin
5
481
19. Iowa State
4
474
20. Minnesota
4
471
21. North Carolina
4
451
22. San Diego State
4
439
23. Mississippi State
2
425
24. Arizona State
4
408
25. Nebraska
3
392
Georgia's 15 selections broke 2004 Ohio State and 2020 LSU's tie atop the list for most total selections... but we know better than to judge a class with preschool arithmetic by now, don't we?
|Team
|Draft Picks
|Selection Points
1. 2020 LSU
14
2,383
2. 2016 Ohio State
12
2,351
3. 2022 Georgia
15
2,304
4. 2017 Alabama
10
2,020
5. 2004 Ohio State
14
1,999
6. 2021 Alabama
10
1,939
7, 2020 Alabama
9
1,903
8. 2008 USC
10
1,790
9. 2005 USC
11
1,755
10. 2002 Miami
11
1,734
The draft wasn't just a referendum on college football as it stood in 2021. It also provided us clarity on how recent national champions stacked up against their peers.
Alabama's 2017 team increased its lead as the most talented of all time, while Alabama's 2020 team, just two draft classes in, passed both of Urban Meyer's champion Florida teams and 2007 LSU. LSU's 2019 team leapfrogged 2018 Clemson and moved on to the fringe of the top 10, and our newest champions have already doubled the draft output of 2010 Auburn with plenty of talent still on campus.
|Team
|Draft Picks
|Selection Points
1. 2017 Alabama
39
6,416
2. 2001 Miami
38
5,848
3. 2015 Alabama
34
5,668
4. 2014 Ohio State
30
5,483
5. 2004 USC
32
5,407
6. 2003 USC
31
5,098
7. 2002 Ohio State
33
4,948
8. 2012 Alabama
30
4,782
9. 2011 Alabama
30
4,517
10. 2009 Alabama
26
4,513
11. 2019 LSU
30
4,230
12. 2005 Texas
25
4,020
13. 2013 Florida State
22
3,597
14. 2003 LSU
23
3,463
15. 2018 Clemson
19
3,167
16. 2016 Clemson
21
3,136
17. 2020 Alabama
16
3,066
18. 2008 Florida
19
3,019
19. 2007 LSU
24
3,017
20. 2006 Florida
20
2,745
21. 2021 Georgia
15
2,304
22. 2010 Auburn
7
1,045
How high will the 2021 Bulldogs eventually climb? We'll have to wait and see where the players still on campus get drafted -- and where.