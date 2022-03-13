Sources: Former Virginia Tech standout, NFL player Jarrett Boykin to join Murray State staff

Boykin starred for the Hokies and spent three years with the Green Bay Packers

Jarrett Boykin, a former NFL and Canadian Football League veteran, is taking a new on-field assistant coaching post at the Football Championship Subdivision level, sources tell FootballScoop.

Boykin is taking over the wide receivers’ position coaching spot for Dean Hood’s Murray State Racers program, with Boykin continuing a quick climb through the coaching ranks.

Following his pro playing career after a standout-turn in college at Virginia Tech, Boykin launched his coaching career with the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity program as a coaching fellow for the Oakland Raiders in 2019, and he later joined the Charlotte 49ers football staff as a quality control coach before landing his first on-field position at Wingate.

Following two years on the staff of NCAA Division II program Wingate, where Boykin served as coach of the wideouts and return specialists, he accepted the opportunity for an on-field position with the Racers after opportunities to join an ACC or SEC program as an offensive analyst.