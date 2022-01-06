Sources: Longtime NFL assistant poised to take over offense at FCS powerhouse

Former NFL, Power 5 assistant going to run the Bearkats' offense

John Perry is heading back to the Lone Star state.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that the veteran coach John Perry, after spending the 2021 season as an offensive assistant on Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse Sam Houston State.

Perry, who also had been mentioned as a possible candidate for a position coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference, previously coached with the Houston Texans through seven seasons from 2014-2020. Initially the Texans’ tight ends coach under Bill O’Brien, Perry then served as the franchise’s wide receivers’ coach the final four years of O’Brien’s Houston tenure.

A Massachusetts native who went to school at New Hampshire, Perry carved out a career as a decorated FCS assistant coach before his jump to the NFL.

Sam Houston State won the spring 2021 FCS national title and had another deep run in this past season’s playoffs, losing in the semifinals to Montana State.

Perry’s been an offensive coordinator at Dartmouth and Hofstra, among other stops, and also spent a season as the passing game coordinator at Delaware just prior to his seven-year NFL run.

Further, sources tell FootballScoop Southeast Missouri State offensive line coach Cooper Bassett is expected to become offensive line coach.

