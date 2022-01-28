Houston Texans giving Josh McCown - yes, the QB - a second interview for head job

McCown was on the Texans' active roster less than 12 months ago

Josh McCown has more than 100 career games in the NFL as a quarterback, and less than five years ago had a 13-game, nearly 3,000-passing yards season for the New York Jets.

This weekend, McCown is back in the NFL spotlight – as a prime candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job.

Though McCown never has coached, he’s back in Houston this weekend for a second round of formal interviews with the Texans’ organization, per multiple reports, for the current vacancy.

This, mind you, after McCown was on the Texans’ roster – signed in November 2020 – and interviewed in January 2021 for the head coach’s position that eventually went to David Culley.

The Texans did not release McCown from his playing contract until March 2021. The organization fired by the Texans Jan. 13 after the franchise languished in a 4-13 season that was riddled with off-the-field controversy surrounding quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Sources close to one of the other candidates to have already interviewed with the Texans told FootballScoop that the perception is that McCown quickly is emerging as a top target if not the Houston franchise’s top choice for the job.

A Texas native who starred for one season at Sam Houston State after he started his career at Southern Methodist, McCown spent time with a dozen different NFL franchises and threw for more than 17,700 yards in 180 career games.

Among other candidates known to have interviewed with the Texans about their vacancy include former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former NFL wideout Hines Ward, currently a college assistant coach. New England Patriots defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo also has been linked to the Texans’ opening.