Skip to main content

Grambling, Hue Jackson tab John Simon as Tigers' offensive coordinator

Simon is Grambling's third OC since Jackson took over two months ago

Hue Jackson has his offensive coordinator.

Again.

As Jackson’s first Grambling State Tigers squad gets spring camp underway, Jackson announced late Friday night that he had promoted former Memphis Tigers assistant coach John Simon into the again-vacated role of offensive play-caller for the Tigers.

“I feel good about where we are. John Simon will be our offensive coordinator,” Jackson said. “I trust John wholeheartedly. Obviously I’m going to be totally involved in the offense and looking forward to just moving things forward. I think our staff has done a great job.

“We don’t flinch when things happen. We just kind of move on, circle the wagon and keep on moving.”

Earlier this week, Art Briles was forced to resign from the school after blowback from external sources and officials throughout Louisiana who objected to the hiring of Briles.

Simon represents the third different person to hold the offensive coordinator for Jackson just in the two months since Jackson, a former NFL head coach with both the Raiders and Browns, as well as a long-time offensive coordinator, was hired atop the program. Ted White also briefly held the role of Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Simon has previous stops at Arizona State, Louisiana, Southern Miss and, most recently, Memphis.

Grambling is in spring camp now and is set to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Butch Jones-led Arkansas State. 

You May Like

Brian Griese

Brian Griese leaving ESPN to coach quarterbacks for San Francisco 49ers

Demoted out of the Monday Night booth, the national champion and Super Bowl-winning quarterback will embark on a new career.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
targeting

NCAA moves to ban cut blocks outside the tackle box, targeting foul tweak, other rule changes

The NCAA Rules Football Rules Committee recommended a tweak to the targeting foul and a half-measure to deter injury fakers.

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury would do 'any job' before coaching college football again

The former Texas Tech closed the door on any possible return to college during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
(Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sources: John Peterson reuniting with fellow Ohio State alum Luke Fickell on Cincinnati staff

Peterson is joining Fickell's staff in a senior off-the-field role

By John BriceMar 4, 2022
mario

Sources: Miami, Mario Cristobal on verge of hiring ex-Texas star, UTSA Co-DC Rod Wright

Wright is expected to work closely with the Hurricanes' defensive line and pass rush specialists

By John BriceMar 3, 2022
NFL covid

The NFL says goodbye to COVID-19

Nearly two years to the day after they began, the NFL officially dropped all pandemic protocols on Thursday.

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
Jason Taylor

Report: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to join Miami staff

In addition to being a beloved former Dolphin, Taylor has coordinated the defense for perennial state champion St. Thomas Aquinas for the past two seasons.

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
roberts

Sources: Former Virginia Tech Hokies star Dyrell Roberts to join Eastern Michigan staff

Roberts has started a fast climb through the coaching ranks

By John BriceMar 2, 2022