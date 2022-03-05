Grambling, Hue Jackson tab John Simon as Tigers' offensive coordinator

Simon is Grambling's third OC since Jackson took over two months ago

Hue Jackson has his offensive coordinator.

Again.

As Jackson’s first Grambling State Tigers squad gets spring camp underway, Jackson announced late Friday night that he had promoted former Memphis Tigers assistant coach John Simon into the again-vacated role of offensive play-caller for the Tigers.

“I feel good about where we are. John Simon will be our offensive coordinator,” Jackson said. “I trust John wholeheartedly. Obviously I’m going to be totally involved in the offense and looking forward to just moving things forward. I think our staff has done a great job.

“We don’t flinch when things happen. We just kind of move on, circle the wagon and keep on moving.”

Earlier this week, Art Briles was forced to resign from the school after blowback from external sources and officials throughout Louisiana who objected to the hiring of Briles.

Simon represents the third different person to hold the offensive coordinator for Jackson just in the two months since Jackson, a former NFL head coach with both the Raiders and Browns, as well as a long-time offensive coordinator, was hired atop the program. Ted White also briefly held the role of Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Simon has previous stops at Arizona State, Louisiana, Southern Miss and, most recently, Memphis.

Grambling is in spring camp now and is set to open its 2022 season Sept. 3 at Butch Jones-led Arkansas State.