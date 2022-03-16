Skip to main content

Brian Bratton's rise continues with NFL's Colts; opens up unique opportunity at Furman

Bratton's hiring this week by the NFL's Colts means Hendrix needs a new wide receivers coach for the SoCon power Paladins

Brian Bratton’s continued rise in the coaching ranks – a FootballScoop Minority Watch List member a year ago who’s also participated in prestigious NFL internship programs – continued earlier this week when Bratton joined the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop that Bratton, initially announced by the Colts’ franchise earlier this week as a quality control coach, is expected to serve as assistant wide receivers coach to new hire and Colts all-time great Reggie Wayne, in addition to some quality control components.

Bratton’s climb also continues an interesting offseason for Furman and head coach Clay Hendrix, whose program is two-thirds of the way through spring camp.

Hendrix, who’s championed the considerable coaching upside of Bratton, now has last almost exactly half of his 2021 Paladins’ coaching staff, with Bratton surging to the NFL and former associate head coach and offensive coordinator George Quarles taking over at defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State University for the retired Randy Sanders.

Coaching changes are an annual rite of passage, and it’s been a particularly volatile couple years in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, an ever-shifting landscape of collegiate conference realignments, the landmark arrival of Name, Image & Likeness opportunities and additional fiscal and competitive changes.

Furman’s and Hendrix’s need for a wide receivers coach – Bratton recently had been promoted to co-offensive coordinator, and had previously earned acclaim for his work as the Paladins’ special teams coordinator – is testament to the Furman coaching staff; it’s been a similar situation for Jason Simpson at UT-Martin, whose staff was significantly raided both by FCS and Football Bowls Subdivision programs after the Skyhawks’ record-setting, Ohio Valley Conference championship season last fall.

And it’s a familiar scene for veteran collegiate coach Bobby Lamb, who’s now assembling a new staff at NCAA Division II Anderson University (S.C.). Lamb’s coaching tree through the years includes the likes of Billy Napier, Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings, double-digit collegiate assistants, some NFL assistants and numerous prep head coaches.

Now, though, Furman has a prime coaching opportunity to join a Paladins program that returns numerous starters from last season’s team that closed on a hot streak and has welcomed new assistants on both sides of the ball, including offensive coordinator Justin Roper – a former University of Oregon and University of Montana quarterback.

You May Like

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders addresses rumors he's looking to leave Jackson State

Coach Prime's answer can be viewed through multiple lenses, and all will likely be correct in time.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
NFL

Two proposals are on the table to change NFL overtime setup

The Titans, Colts, and Eagles are proposing some changes to the current overtime rules format that came under fire after one of the most intriguing postseasons in recent NFL history.

By Doug Samuels8 hours ago
Michigangradassistant

Michigan hires first female grad assistant coach at Power 5 level

By Scott RousselMar 15, 2022
Nike Footballs

A member of the 2023 class reportedly has an $8 million NIL deal waiting for him

One of the country's top recruits could reportedly collect about $8 million by his junior year on campus from a NIL deal.

By Doug SamuelsMar 15, 2022
Rick Finotti

John Carroll announces coaching change

After six seasons, Rick Finotti has stepped down to pursue an opportunity outside of football.

By Doug SamuelsMar 15, 2022
Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin projects unity, optimism as second season begins at Auburn

On the eve of his second spring as Auburn's head coach, Harsin spoke Monday for the first time since the failed coup last month.

By Zach BarnettMar 14, 2022
Deion Sanders

Management company suing Jackson State, SWAC shortly after Deion Sanders calls Classic 'a hustle' and says Tigers ending contract

Summitt Management Corporation filed suit Monday in Memphis after JSU officially formally declared their intent to end participation in the Southern Heritage Classic

By John BriceMar 14, 2022
Anthony Jones Memphis

Sources: TCU, Sonny Dykes snagging fast-rising Memphis assistant Anthony Jones Jr.

Jones Jr. has climbed from prep coach to Power 5 assistant in just a few years

By John BriceMar 14, 2022