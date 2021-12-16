Jacksonville fires Urban Meyer

The college coaching legend doesn't last a year in the NFL

Depending one's point of view, Christmas came early for Jacksonville Jaguars players and fans late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Certainly, it seems, the offseason and unemployment have arrived ahead of schedule for Urban Meyer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan had fired Meyer, just 13 games into Meyer's first season atop the Jacksonville franchise.

An official statement from Khan that the franchise posted to its web site just before 1 a.m. said the following:

"Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Little of any positive value happened whatsoever for the Jaguars during Meyer's 11 months at the helm.

The team drafted former Clemson All-American quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. And Lawrence has in recent weeks shown tremendous maturity as a leader for the franchise.

On Wednesday, during his standard weekly media availability, Lawrence emphasized that the Jags' penchant for drama and distractions needed to end.

"The NFL is just more drama in general than college, no matter where you're at," Lawrence said. "But, you're right, it's been a lot. And, to your point, I do think it has to change.

"That's something we need to work on for sure."

An Ohio native who produced undefeated seasons at Utah and Ohio State, plus won national titles at both Florida and Ohio State, Meyer was heavily courted by the University of Texas last December as the Longhorns prepared to part with Tom Herman.

Meyer, however, wanted to try the NFL -- but his brash tactics, dictatorial style of leadership and numerous mishaps the past two months unraveled his tenure.

The latest arrived Wednesday when former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer had kicked him during warmups in preseason.

Meyer also had video surface of him in some compromising elements with a female other than his wife, Shelley, in October in Columbus, Ohio, after the Jaguars' Thursday night game at Cincinnati.

Multiple reports in the past week also said Meyer had berated his assistant coaches and feuded with players, including wideout Marvin Jones.

Hired in January by the Jaguars, Meyer had signed a five-year deal with the organization. Buyout terms at this point are unclear.