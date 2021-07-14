Jaguars, Urban Meyer subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars briefly employed Chris Doyle as Meyer's first strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars earlier this year. That 48-hour window has generated some legal entanglement.

An Iowa U.S. District Court has issued subpoenas for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars' organization in connection to a racial discrimination lawsuit filed in Iowa by eight former Hawkeyes' players earlier this year.

The former players' suit alleges that former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle fostered a discriminatory, “racially hostile environment,” according to the suit, for which the plaintiffs are seeking $20 million in damages.

The Jaguars released a statement to various media outlets Wednesday that acknowledged the subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa that also emphasized that Jacksonville as an organization had no insight or information of merit for its decision to briefly hire Doyle as Meyer's first strength and conditioning coach for the Jaguars.

“We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required. However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa," per the Jaguars' statement.

Iowa separated itself from Doyle in June 2020 – but also awarded Doyle a $1.1 million settlement as it ended his 21-year run atop the Hawkeyes' strength program.

Meyer then hired Doyle, who had sat unemployed amid the public allegations from Hawkeyes' players, in early February. Inundated with backlash, Doyle resigned from the Jaguars just two days after his hiring was revealed.