Sources: Mel Tucker seeking to add ACC assistant to Michigan State staff

Marco Coleman, a Midwest native who spent 15 years in the NFL, has been offered the opportunity to leave the program at which he starred for an opportunity in the Big Ten.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Coleman is considering leaving Georgia Tech, where Coleman starred from 1989-91 and helped the Yellow Jackets share a national title, to fill out Mel Tucker’s Michigan State staff.

If hired, Coleman will become the Spartans’ defensive line coach, per sources, and replace the departed Ron Burton.

It was considered a surprising move to many earlier this month when Burton resigned from Michigan State to “pursue other career opportunities.”

Coleman has spent the past three seasons coaching the defensive line for Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.

Prior to his work at the collegiate level, Coleman was an assistant defensive line coach with the then-Oakland Raiders. A graduate of Flagler, Coleman also spent one year as the defensive coordinator at Mandarin (Florida) High School.

The Spartans are coming off a breakthrough-campaign under Tucker, which culminated in a 31-21 win against ACC champion Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Resolution on this one is expected soon. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.