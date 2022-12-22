NFL moving Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTubeTV

Thirty years ago, DirecTV used the NFL to get satellite dishes on every home and in every sports bar. Now Google will use pro football to get YouTube TV in those same spaces.

The NFL's Sunday Ticket package has been on DirecTV since its invention in 1994, but starting in 2023 it will move to Google's YouTube properties, the NFL announced Thursday.

"YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they're streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights," said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. "Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

The NFL signaled long ago it was looking to move from satellite to streaming, with YouTube TV, Apple TV+, Disney (ESPN+) and Amazon Prime as the primary bidders.

Apple was expected to win the bidding until it was reported that the iPhone maker would not charge consumers enough for the right to stream out-of-market NFL games. After Apple dropped out, Amazon -- owner of the NFL's Thursday night package -- re-engaged late, but Google won the bidding. The package will cost a reported $2.5 billion per year.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on to existing YouTube TV subscribers and as a standalone product through YouTube Premium.

Google has moved into the sports space in recent years, serving as the presenting sponsor of the NBA Finals since 2018. Adding Sunday Ticket will allow YouTube "creators" to appear at select NFL events.

More importantly, Google landing the Sunday Ticket is another example of how the TV industry uses NFL rights as a necessary asset to survival. The Fox network bought legitimacy through the NFC package. DirecTV used the NFL to get its dishes on the rooftops of John and Jane Q. TV Viewer, and now Google will use the same strategy to get consumers to ditch their satellite dishes and their cable set-top boxes.

"As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans, said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport."

