Skip to main content

Sources: New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen adding Bob Bicknell to offensive staff

Bicknell has worked in the NFL previously with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Eagles

The New Orleans Saints are making another addition to first-year head coach Dennis Allen’s staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bob Bicknell is joining the franchise in an offensive assistant role.

Bicknell is a coaching veteran and from a coaching family.

His father, Jack, is a former collegiate head coach including a strong run at Boston College, and his brother, Jack Bicknell Jr., was hired last month way from Louisville to become the offensive line coach for Mack Brown at the University of North Carolina.

Bob Bicknell had been a long-time assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals, working the organization’s wideouts for three seasons. He also has experience in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

At the collegiate level, Bob Bicknell, who played at Boston College, also has worked at Baylor and Temple, among other stops.

You May Like

boykin

Sources: Former Virginia Tech standout, NFL player Jarrett Boykin to join Murray State staff

Boykin starred for the Hokies and spent three years with the Green Bay Packers

By John Brice3 hours ago
Joe Buck

Joe Buck leaving Fox to join ESPN

The move signals and end of an era at Fox, and possibly the beginning of a new one for all NFL broadcasters.

By Zach BarnettMar 11, 2022
Dabo Swinney

Dabo is getting into the restaurant business

Dabo was once a walk-on, and now he's getting a piece of one of the fastest growing restaurants known by the same name with a Louisiana flavor.

By Doug SamuelsMar 11, 2022
Reggie Barlow

Sources: Reggie Barlow set to become an XFL head coach

By Scott RousselMar 10, 2022
Harry Miller

Ohio State offensive lineman medically retires, credits Ryan Day and staff with saving his life

"If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem," Miller said.

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2022
Ben Miller Illinois

Ben Miller taking a health-related leave from Illinois staff

Ben Miller is temporarily stepping away from football to focus on his health after a recent cancer diagnosis.

By Doug SamuelsMar 10, 2022
Lincoln Riley

Check out Lincoln Riley's picturesque $17 million SoCal mansion

Even the most crimson of Sooner diehards have to understand why someone would leave Oklahoma for this house.

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2022
Bruce Weber

Bruce Weber's coaching origin story is an inspiration to all aspiring coaches

On his last night as Kansas State's men's basketball coach, Bruce Weber shared the story of how he got into college coaching 41 years ago.

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2022