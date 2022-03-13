Sources: New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen adding Bob Bicknell to offensive staff

Bicknell has worked in the NFL previously with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Eagles

The New Orleans Saints are making another addition to first-year head coach Dennis Allen’s staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bob Bicknell is joining the franchise in an offensive assistant role.

Bicknell is a coaching veteran and from a coaching family.

His father, Jack, is a former collegiate head coach including a strong run at Boston College, and his brother, Jack Bicknell Jr., was hired last month way from Louisville to become the offensive line coach for Mack Brown at the University of North Carolina.

Bob Bicknell had been a long-time assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals, working the organization’s wideouts for three seasons. He also has experience in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

At the collegiate level, Bob Bicknell, who played at Boston College, also has worked at Baylor and Temple, among other stops.